Qlindo (QLINDO) Information Qlindo (QLINDO) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the QLINDO protocol and custom state channels, Qlindo is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT). Official Website: https://qlindo.io/ Whitepaper: https://qlindoblob.blob.core.windows.net/files/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc18c07a18198a6340cf4d94855fe5eb6dd33b46e

Qlindo (QLINDO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.83M All-Time High: $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.000051242504316572 Current Price: $ 0.0009825

Qlindo (QLINDO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Qlindo (QLINDO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QLINDO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QLINDO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

