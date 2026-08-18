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The live Quantix Finance price today is 51.273 GBP.QFI market cap is 51,273,000 GBP. Track real-time QFI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Quantix Finance price today is 51.273 GBP.QFI market cap is 51,273,000 GBP. Track real-time QFI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Quantix Finance Logo

Quantix Finance Price(QFI)

1 QFI to GBP Live Price:

￡37.4271
￡37.4271￡37.4271
+0.50%1D
GBP
Quantix Finance (QFI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:14:42 (UTC+8)

Quantix Finance Price Today

The live Quantix Finance (QFI) price today is ￡ 51.273, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current QFI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 51.273 per QFI.

Quantix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 51.27M, with a circulating supply of 1.00M QFI. During the last 24 hours, QFI traded between ￡ 48.639 (low) and ￡ 52.627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QFI moved +0.02% in the last hour and -6.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 269.04K.

Quantix Finance (QFI) Market Information

￡ 51.27M
￡ 51.27M￡ 51.27M

￡ 269.04K
￡ 269.04K￡ 269.04K

￡ 512.73M
￡ 512.73M￡ 512.73M

1.00M
1.00M 1.00M

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

TRX

The current Market Cap of Quantix Finance is ￡ 51.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 269.04K. The circulating supply of QFI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 512.73M.

Quantix Finance Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 48.639
￡ 48.639￡ 48.639
24H Low
￡ 52.627
￡ 52.627￡ 52.627
24H High

￡ 48.639
￡ 48.639￡ 48.639

￡ 52.627
￡ 52.627￡ 52.627

--
----

--
----

+0.02%

+0.50%

-6.53%

-6.53%

Quantix Finance (QFI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Quantix Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.1862+0.50%
30 Days￡ -9.673-15.88%
60 Days￡ -3.726-6.78%
90 Days￡ -9.457-15.58%
Quantix Finance Price Change Today

Today, QFI recorded a change of ￡ +0.1862 (+0.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Quantix Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -9.673 (-15.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Quantix Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, QFI saw a change of ￡ -3.726 (-6.78%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Quantix Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -9.457 (-15.58%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Quantix Finance (QFI)?

Check out the Quantix Finance Price History page now.

Analysis for Quantix Finance

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Quantix Finance recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Quantix Finance's prices?

Several key factors influence Quantix Finance (QFI) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Protocol adoption and user growth
4. DeFi sector performance and competition
5. Token utility and staking rewards
6. Partnership announcements and integrations
7. Regulatory developments affecting DeFi
8. Technical analysis and whale movements
9. Community engagement and social media buzz
10. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and interest rates

These interconnected elements create price volatility typical of emerging DeFi tokens.

Why do people want to know Quantix Finance's price today?

People want to know Quantix Finance (QFI) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, and market timing. Investors track real-time prices to identify buying or selling opportunities, assess their investment performance, and manage risk exposure effectively.

Price Prediction for Quantix Finance

Quantix Finance (QFI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of QFI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Quantix Finance (QFI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Quantix Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Quantix Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for QFI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Quantix Finance Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Quantix Finance in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Quantix Finance? Buying QFI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Quantix Finance. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Quantix Finance (QFI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Quantix Finance will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Quantix Finance (QFI) Guide

What can you do with Quantix Finance

Owning Quantix Finance allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Quantix Finance (QFI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Quantix Finance (QFI)

Quantix Finance is an on-chain credit protocol that provides both permissioned infrastructure for institutions and open access frameworks within decentralized finance. It enables structured capital allocation across digital credit markets through a combination of identity based participation and blockchain native financial primitives. The platform supports multiple participant roles, including lenders, borrowers, and pool managers, operating across curated credit pools with transparent underwriting, risk segmentation, and performance tracking. Institutional participants engage through permissioned environments with compliance aligned access, while DeFi users can access structured yield opportunities within open market configurations. Built to improve capital efficiency in digital asset markets, Quantix Finance integrates real time monitoring, standardized reporting, and modular capital deployment systems. By combining institutional grade infrastructure with accessible on-chain credit markets, Quantix delivers a unified framework for scalable, transparent, and risk aware lending across the QFI ecosystem.

Quantix Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Quantix Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)Lending/Borrowing ProtocolsTron Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quantix Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:14:42 (UTC+8)

Quantix Finance (QFI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Quantix Finance

QFI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on QFI with leverage. Explore QFI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Quantix Finance (QFI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Quantix Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
QFI/USDT
￡37.41688
￡37.41688￡37.41688
+0.48%
5.31K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

QFI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

QFI
QFI
GBP
GBP

1 QFI = 37.42929 GBP