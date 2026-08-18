Quantix Finance Price Today

The live Quantix Finance (QFI) price today is ￡ 51.273, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current QFI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 51.273 per QFI.

Quantix Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 51.27M, with a circulating supply of 1.00M QFI. During the last 24 hours, QFI traded between ￡ 48.639 (low) and ￡ 52.627 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QFI moved +0.02% in the last hour and -6.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 269.04K.

Quantix Finance (QFI) Market Information

Market Cap ￡ 51.27M￡ 51.27M ￡ 51.27M Volume (24H) ￡ 269.04K￡ 269.04K ￡ 269.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 512.73M￡ 512.73M ￡ 512.73M Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Max Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of Quantix Finance is ￡ 51.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 269.04K. The circulating supply of QFI is 1.00M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 512.73M.