Quack AI (Q) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Quack AI (Q), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 141.29M $ 141.29M $ 141.29M All-Time High: $ 0.053122 $ 0.053122 $ 0.053122 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.014129 $ 0.014129 $ 0.014129

Quack AI (Q) Information Quack AI – The AI Governance Layer for Web3. Quack AI is a modular, plug-and-play governance infrastructure that automates proposal creation, risk scoring, voting, and execution across chains — delivering AI-native governance at scale. Quack AI – The AI Governance Layer for Web3. Quack AI is a modular, plug-and-play governance infrastructure that automates proposal creation, risk scoring, voting, and execution across chains — delivering AI-native governance at scale. Official Website: https://quackai.ai/ Whitepaper: https://quackai.gitbook.io/docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xc07e1300dc138601fa6b0b59f8d0fa477e690589

Quack AI (Q) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Quack AI (Q) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of Q tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many Q tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Quack AI (Q) Price History Analysing the price history of Q helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

