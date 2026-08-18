Quack AI (Q) Technical Analysis Today The Quack AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into Q's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Quack AI's analysis below. Sign Up

Quack AI (Q) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.020264 -- -8.00% +1.30% -8.19%

Quack AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Quack AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.020326 0.020312 R2 0.020312 0.020303 R1 0.020305 0.020299 PP 0.020291 0.020291 S1 0.020284 0.020282 S2 0.02027 0.020278 S3 0.020263 0.02027

Quack AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.67M $5.98 M $6.65 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.08 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Quack AI Capital Flow Net Inflow QUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.02 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Quack AI (Q) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Quack AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume Q / USDT $0.020264 $0.020264 $0.020264 +0.39% 5.74M (USDT) Trade