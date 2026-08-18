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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Quack AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Quack AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Quack AI (Q) Technical Analysis Today

Quack AI (Q) Technical Analysis Today

The Quack AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into Q's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Quack AI's analysis below.

Quack AI (Q) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.020264---8.00%+1.30%-8.19%
Know more about Quack AI Price

Quack AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Quack AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 1
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.020326
0.020312
R2
0.020312
0.020303
R1
0.020305
0.020299
PP
0.020291
0.020291
S1
0.020284
0.020282
S2
0.02027
0.020278
S3
0.020263
0.02027

Quack AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.67M
$5.98 M
$6.65 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Quack AI Capital Flow

Net InflowQUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Quack AI

Trade Quack AI (Q) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Quack AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
Q/USDT
$0.020264
$0.020264$0.020264
+0.39%
5.74M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Q-to-USD Calculator

Amount

Q
Q
USD
USD

1 Q = 0.020264 USD