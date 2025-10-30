The live Quack AI price today is 0.023674 USD. Track real-time Q to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore Q price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Quack AI price today is 0.023674 USD. Track real-time Q to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore Q price trend easily at MEXC now.

Quack AI Logo

Quack AI Price(Q)

1 Q to USD Live Price:

$0.023684
$0.023684$0.023684
-6.56%1D
USD
Quack AI (Q) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:43:10 (UTC+8)

Quack AI (Q) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.023401
$ 0.023401$ 0.023401
24H Low
$ 0.026538
$ 0.026538$ 0.026538
24H High

$ 0.023401
$ 0.023401$ 0.023401

$ 0.026538
$ 0.026538$ 0.026538

--
----

--
----

-3.05%

-6.56%

-25.71%

-25.71%

Quack AI (Q) real-time price is $ 0.023674. Over the past 24 hours, Q traded between a low of $ 0.023401 and a high of $ 0.026538, showing active market volatility. Q's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, Q has changed by -3.05% over the past hour, -6.56% over 24 hours, and -25.71% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Quack AI (Q) Market Information

--
----

$ 87.19K
$ 87.19K$ 87.19K

$ 236.74M
$ 236.74M$ 236.74M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Quack AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 87.19K. The circulating supply of Q is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 236.74M.

Quack AI (Q) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Quack AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00166275-6.56%
30 Days$ -0.007378-23.77%
60 Days$ +0.021674+1,083.70%
90 Days$ +0.021674+1,083.70%
Quack AI Price Change Today

Today, Q recorded a change of $ -0.00166275 (-6.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Quack AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.007378 (-23.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Quack AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, Q saw a change of $ +0.021674 (+1,083.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Quack AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.021674 (+1,083.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Quack AI (Q)?

Check out the Quack AI Price History page now.

What is Quack AI (Q)

Quack AI – The AI Governance Layer for Web3. Quack AI is a modular, plug-and-play governance infrastructure that automates proposal creation, risk scoring, voting, and execution across chains — delivering AI-native governance at scale.

Quack AI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Quack AI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check Q staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Quack AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Quack AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Quack AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Quack AI (Q) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Quack AI (Q) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Quack AI.

Check the Quack AI price prediction now!

Quack AI (Q) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Quack AI (Q) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about Q token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Quack AI (Q)

Looking for how to buy Quack AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Quack AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Q to Local Currencies

1 Quack AI(Q) to VND
622.98131
1 Quack AI(Q) to AUD
A$0.03598448
1 Quack AI(Q) to GBP
0.0177555
1 Quack AI(Q) to EUR
0.02035964
1 Quack AI(Q) to USD
$0.023674
1 Quack AI(Q) to MYR
RM0.0994308
1 Quack AI(Q) to TRY
0.99359778
1 Quack AI(Q) to JPY
¥3.645796
1 Quack AI(Q) to ARS
ARS$34.01432972
1 Quack AI(Q) to RUB
1.89960176
1 Quack AI(Q) to INR
2.09941032
1 Quack AI(Q) to IDR
Rp394.56650884
1 Quack AI(Q) to PHP
1.39534556
1 Quack AI(Q) to EGP
￡E.1.1174128
1 Quack AI(Q) to BRL
R$0.12736612
1 Quack AI(Q) to CAD
C$0.03290686
1 Quack AI(Q) to BDT
2.89438324
1 Quack AI(Q) to NGN
34.26030258
1 Quack AI(Q) to COP
$92.4765625
1 Quack AI(Q) to ZAR
R.0.4095602
1 Quack AI(Q) to UAH
0.99407126
1 Quack AI(Q) to TZS
T.Sh.58.3102457
1 Quack AI(Q) to VES
Bs5.184606
1 Quack AI(Q) to CLP
$22.300908
1 Quack AI(Q) to PKR
Rs6.70068896
1 Quack AI(Q) to KZT
12.559057
1 Quack AI(Q) to THB
฿0.76798456
1 Quack AI(Q) to TWD
NT$0.72726528
1 Quack AI(Q) to AED
د.إ0.08688358
1 Quack AI(Q) to CHF
Fr0.0189392
1 Quack AI(Q) to HKD
HK$0.18371024
1 Quack AI(Q) to AMD
֏9.06335416
1 Quack AI(Q) to MAD
.د.م0.21922124
1 Quack AI(Q) to MXN
$0.43867922
1 Quack AI(Q) to SAR
ريال0.0887775
1 Quack AI(Q) to ETB
Br3.64035098
1 Quack AI(Q) to KES
KSh3.05891754
1 Quack AI(Q) to JOD
د.أ0.016784866
1 Quack AI(Q) to PLN
0.08664684
1 Quack AI(Q) to RON
лв0.10392886
1 Quack AI(Q) to SEK
kr0.22348256
1 Quack AI(Q) to BGN
лв0.03977232
1 Quack AI(Q) to HUF
Ft7.94688832
1 Quack AI(Q) to CZK
0.49786422
1 Quack AI(Q) to KWD
د.ك0.007244244
1 Quack AI(Q) to ILS
0.0769405
1 Quack AI(Q) to BOB
Bs0.16358734
1 Quack AI(Q) to AZN
0.0402458
1 Quack AI(Q) to TJS
SM0.2178008
1 Quack AI(Q) to GEL
0.06439328
1 Quack AI(Q) to AOA
Kz21.69935166
1 Quack AI(Q) to BHD
.د.ب0.008925098
1 Quack AI(Q) to BMD
$0.023674
1 Quack AI(Q) to DKK
kr0.15246056
1 Quack AI(Q) to HNL
L0.6226262
1 Quack AI(Q) to MUR
1.07882418
1 Quack AI(Q) to NAD
$0.4095602
1 Quack AI(Q) to NOK
kr0.23839718
1 Quack AI(Q) to NZD
$0.04119276
1 Quack AI(Q) to PAB
B/.0.023674
1 Quack AI(Q) to PGK
K0.09966754
1 Quack AI(Q) to QAR
ر.ق0.08617336
1 Quack AI(Q) to RSD
дин.2.39367814
1 Quack AI(Q) to UZS
soʻm285.22885006
1 Quack AI(Q) to ALL
L1.97985662
1 Quack AI(Q) to ANG
ƒ0.04237646
1 Quack AI(Q) to AWG
ƒ0.04237646
1 Quack AI(Q) to BBD
$0.047348
1 Quack AI(Q) to BAM
KM0.03977232
1 Quack AI(Q) to BIF
Fr69.814626
1 Quack AI(Q) to BND
$0.03053946
1 Quack AI(Q) to BSD
$0.023674
1 Quack AI(Q) to JMD
$3.78523586
1 Quack AI(Q) to KHR
95.07620444
1 Quack AI(Q) to KMF
Fr10.014102
1 Quack AI(Q) to LAK
514.65216362
1 Quack AI(Q) to LKR
රු7.20660234
1 Quack AI(Q) to MDL
L0.40198452
1 Quack AI(Q) to MGA
Ar106.1613182
1 Quack AI(Q) to MOP
P0.189392
1 Quack AI(Q) to MVR
0.3622122
1 Quack AI(Q) to MWK
MK41.10066814
1 Quack AI(Q) to MZN
MT1.51300534
1 Quack AI(Q) to NPR
रु3.35839364
1 Quack AI(Q) to PYG
167.896008
1 Quack AI(Q) to RWF
Fr34.398322
1 Quack AI(Q) to SBD
$0.19483702
1 Quack AI(Q) to SCR
0.32835838
1 Quack AI(Q) to SRD
$0.91476336
1 Quack AI(Q) to SVC
$0.2071475
1 Quack AI(Q) to SZL
L0.4095602
1 Quack AI(Q) to TMT
m0.08309574
1 Quack AI(Q) to TND
د.ت0.069648908
1 Quack AI(Q) to TTD
$0.16027298
1 Quack AI(Q) to UGX
Sh82.480216
1 Quack AI(Q) to XAF
Fr13.399484
1 Quack AI(Q) to XCD
$0.0639198
1 Quack AI(Q) to XOF
Fr13.399484
1 Quack AI(Q) to XPF
Fr2.438422
1 Quack AI(Q) to BWP
P0.3172316
1 Quack AI(Q) to BZD
$0.04758474
1 Quack AI(Q) to CVE
$2.2442952
1 Quack AI(Q) to DJF
Fr4.213972
1 Quack AI(Q) to DOP
$1.52010754
1 Quack AI(Q) to DZD
د.ج3.07690978
1 Quack AI(Q) to FJD
$0.05350324
1 Quack AI(Q) to GNF
Fr205.84543
1 Quack AI(Q) to GTQ
Q0.18134284
1 Quack AI(Q) to GYD
$4.95567842
1 Quack AI(Q) to ISK
kr2.935576

For a more in-depth understanding of Quack AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Quack AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quack AI

How much is Quack AI (Q) worth today?
The live Q price in USD is 0.023674 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current Q to USD price?
The current price of Q to USD is $ 0.023674. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Quack AI?
The market cap for Q is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of Q?
The circulating supply of Q is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of Q?
Q achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of Q?
Q saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of Q?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for Q is $ 87.19K USD.
Will Q go higher this year?
Q might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Q price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:43:10 (UTC+8)

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

1 Q = 0.023674 USD

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,633.12
$108,633.12$108,633.12

-2.57%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,827.81
$3,827.81$3,827.81

-3.14%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02279
$0.02279$0.02279

-38.05%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.04
$187.04$187.04

-4.93%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3252
$2.3252$2.3252

-11.18%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,827.81
$3,827.81$3,827.81

-3.14%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,633.12
$108,633.12$108,633.12

-2.57%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.04
$187.04$187.04

-4.93%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4982
$2.4982$2.4982

-4.87%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18373
$0.18373$0.18373

-3.86%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02085
$0.02085$0.02085

+108.50%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003498
$0.0003498$0.0003498

+459.68%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0037137
$0.0037137$0.0037137

+4,026.33%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137311
$0.137311$0.137311

+46.77%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000128
$0.000000000000000000000128$0.000000000000000000000128

+42.22%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005023
$0.005023$0.005023

+33.66%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002588
$0.000002588$0.000002588

+37.58%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.9008
$0.9008$0.9008

+28.68%