Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Information Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem. Official Website: https://vulcanforged.com/ Whitepaper: https://vulcan-forged.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/tokens/0x430ef9263e76dae63c84292c3409d61c598e9682/token-transfers Buy PYR Now!

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 41.59M $ 41.59M $ 41.59M Total Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 43.43M $ 43.43M $ 43.43M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.88M $ 47.88M $ 47.88M All-Time High: $ 10.777 $ 10.777 $ 10.777 All-Time Low: $ 0.7835812421276203 $ 0.7835812421276203 $ 0.7835812421276203 Current Price: $ 0.9576 $ 0.9576 $ 0.9576 Learn more about Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) price

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PYR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PYR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PYR's tokenomics, explore PYR token's live price!

