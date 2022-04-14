PUMLx (PUMLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUMLx (PUMLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUMLx (PUMLX) Information PUML is an Australian based WEB3 Gamified Health, Wellbeing and Sports Platform. We specialise in running physical and mental health challenges that use gamefi and socialfi to incentivise and reward healthy behaviours with consumers. Sports and Athlete NFTs are used to motivate people to be active and healthy while capturing wearable wellness data from our members. As a mass consumer Web 2 to Web 3 Adoption platform we have also run our gamfi challenges for Corporates, Sports Brands, Run Clubs and Web3 communities. Official Website: https://puml.io Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.puml.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x8c088775e4139af116Ac1FA6f281Bbf71E8c1c73 Buy PUMLX Now!

PUMLx (PUMLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUMLx (PUMLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 75.74K $ 75.74K $ 75.74K Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 129.25M $ 129.25M $ 129.25M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.02043 $ 0.02043 $ 0.02043 All-Time Low: $ 0.000250137201915361 $ 0.000250137201915361 $ 0.000250137201915361 Current Price: $ 0.000586 $ 0.000586 $ 0.000586 Learn more about PUMLx (PUMLX) price

PUMLx (PUMLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUMLx (PUMLX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUMLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUMLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUMLX's tokenomics, explore PUMLX token's live price!

