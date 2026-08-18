Puffer (PUFFER) Technical Analysis Today The Puffer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PUFFER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Puffer's analysis below. Sign Up

Puffer (PUFFER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0118 -- -7.09% -7.09% -52.04%

Puffer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Puffer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01181 0.0118 R2 0.0118 0.01179 R1 0.01179 0.01179 PP 0.01178 0.01178 S1 0.01177 0.01177 S2 0.01176 0.01177 S3 0.01175 0.01176

Puffer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $4.54 M $4.79 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Puffer Capital Flow Net Inflow PUFFERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Puffer (PUFFER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Puffer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PUFFER / USDT $0.0118 $0.0118 $0.0118 -0.84% 5.11M (USDT) Trade