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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Puffer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Puffer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About PUFFER

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Puffer (PUFFER) Technical Analysis Today

Puffer (PUFFER) Technical Analysis Today

The Puffer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PUFFER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Puffer's analysis below.

Puffer (PUFFER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0118---7.09%-7.09%-52.04%
Know more about Puffer Price

Puffer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Puffer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 5
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01181
0.0118
R2
0.0118
0.01179
R1
0.01179
0.01179
PP
0.01178
0.01178
S1
0.01177
0.01177
S2
0.01176
0.01177
S3
0.01175
0.01176

Puffer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.25M
$4.54 M
$4.79 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Puffer Capital Flow

Net InflowPUFFERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Puffer

Trade Puffer (PUFFER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Puffer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PUFFER/USDT
$0.0118
$0.0118$0.0118
-0.84%
5.11M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PUFFER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PUFFER
PUFFER
USD
USD

1 PUFFER = 0.0118 USD