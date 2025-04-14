What is Puffer (PUFFER)

Revolutionizing Ethereum's Infrastructure with Integrated Liquid Restaking, Based Rollups, and Preconfirmation Services. Puffer has evolved from the first native Liquid Restaking Protocol into a comprehensive Ethereum scaling solution. Puffer’s suite of synergistic products, including liquid restaking (LRT), Based Rollups, and a preconfirmation AVS. Powered by natively restaked validators and the AVS, the UniFi based rollup stack addresses liquidity fragmentation across Ethereum while providing instant settlement and 100ms transactions.

How to buy Puffer (PUFFER)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Puffer What is the price of Puffer (PUFFER) today? The live price of Puffer (PUFFER) is 0.1612 USD . What is the market cap of Puffer (PUFFER)? The current market cap of Puffer is $ 16.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PUFFER by its real-time market price of 0.1612 USD . What is the circulating supply of Puffer (PUFFER)? The current circulating supply of Puffer (PUFFER) is 102.31M USD . What was the highest price of Puffer (PUFFER)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Puffer (PUFFER) is 1.0078 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Puffer (PUFFER)? The 24-hour trading volume of Puffer (PUFFER) is $ 87.58K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

