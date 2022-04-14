PATIC (PTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PATIC (PTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PATIC (PTC) Information Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation. Official Website: https://polyverse.gg Whitepaper: https://projectpolyverse.gitbook.io/polyverse-token-economy-whitepaper/tokenomics-breakdown Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x27CF096Db452425c51DaA356e7D9c574C75e8737 Buy PTC Now!

PATIC (PTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 50.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.90M
All-Time High: $ 0.00264
All-Time Low: $ 0.001067128619802903
Current Price: $ 0.001178

PATIC (PTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PATIC (PTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PTC's tokenomics, explore PTC token's live price!

