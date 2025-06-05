What is PATIC (PTC)

Polyverse is a revolutionary multi-chain blockchain gaming ecosystem, designed to provide players seamless access to immersive, browser-based gameplay combined with true digital asset ownership. The Polyverse token: PATIC (PTC) powers in-game transactions, NFT trading, staking rewards, decentralized governance, and cross-chain interoperability between Ethereum and WAX. With strategic partnerships, strong tokenomics, and a dedicated community, Polyverse is positioned at the forefront of Web3 gaming innovation.

How to buy PATIC (PTC)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PATIC What is the price of PATIC (PTC) today? The live price of PATIC (PTC) is 0.001684 USD . What is the market cap of PATIC (PTC)? The current market cap of PATIC is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PTC by its real-time market price of 0.001684 USD . What is the circulating supply of PATIC (PTC)? The current circulating supply of PATIC (PTC) is -- USD . What was the highest price of PATIC (PTC)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of PATIC (PTC) is 0.00264 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PATIC (PTC)? The 24-hour trading volume of PATIC (PTC) is $ 58.50K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

