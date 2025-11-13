PortalToBitcoin introduces an innovative non-custodial cross-chain infrastructure designed to enable secure, efficient, and trust-minimized trading between Bitcoin and other blockchains such as Ethereum and Solana. The core of PortalToBitcoin’s infrastructure is powered by its proprietary BitScaler technology, an advanced framework developed specifically to scale Bitcoin transactions effectively and sustainably, thereby enhancing its capacity to support decentralized finance (DeFi) and broader blockchain applications.