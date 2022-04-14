pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) Information pSTAKE is a liquid staking protocol unlocking the liquidity of staked assets. Stakers of PoS tokens can now stake their assets while maintaining the liquidity of these assets. On staking with pSTAKE, users earn staking rewards and also receive 1:1 pegged staked representative tokens (stkTOKENs) which can be used in DeFi to generate additional yield (yield on top of staking rewards). Official Website: https://pstake.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.pstake.finance Block Explorer: https://www.mintscan.io/persistence Buy PSTAKE Now!

pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.13M Total Supply: $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 439.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.07M All-Time High: $ 2.0004 All-Time Low: $ 0.00862981543543736 Current Price: $ 0.032149

pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PSTAKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PSTAKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PSTAKE's tokenomics, explore PSTAKE token's live price!

