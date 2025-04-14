What is pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE)

pSTAKE is a liquid staking protocol unlocking the liquidity of staked assets. Stakers of PoS tokens can now stake their assets while maintaining the liquidity of these assets. On staking with pSTAKE, users earn staking rewards and also receive 1:1 pegged staked representative tokens (stkTOKENs) which can be used in DeFi to generate additional yield (yield on top of staking rewards).

People Also Ask: Other Questions About pSTAKE Finance What is the price of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) today? The live price of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is 0.011631 USD . What is the market cap of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE)? The current market cap of pSTAKE Finance is $ 5.11M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PSTAKE by its real-time market price of 0.011631 USD . What is the circulating supply of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE)? The current circulating supply of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is 439.65M USD . What was the highest price of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is 2.0004 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE)? The 24-hour trading volume of pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) is $ 192.06K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

