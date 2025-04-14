What is BobaCat (PSPS)

BobaCat, inspired by Billy Marcus's cat Boba, is a meme token on the Ethereum blockchain with the symbol $PSPS. It mixes fun meme culture with a serious goal of helping animal welfare and pet shelters. By using crypto for good, BobaCat is setting an example in the community on how to support important causes.

BobaCat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BobaCat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PSPS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BobaCat price prediction page.

BobaCat Price History

Tracing PSPS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PSPS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BobaCat price history page.

How to buy BobaCat (PSPS)

Looking for how to buy BobaCat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BobaCat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PSPS to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BobaCat What is the price of BobaCat (PSPS) today? The live price of BobaCat (PSPS) is 0.0048 USD . What is the market cap of BobaCat (PSPS)? The current market cap of BobaCat is $ 2.77M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PSPS by its real-time market price of 0.0048 USD . What is the circulating supply of BobaCat (PSPS)? The current circulating supply of BobaCat (PSPS) is 577.17M USD . What was the highest price of BobaCat (PSPS)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of BobaCat (PSPS) is 0.09789 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BobaCat (PSPS)? The 24-hour trading volume of BobaCat (PSPS) is $ 8.24K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

