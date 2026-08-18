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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Prom, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Prom, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Prom (PROM) Technical Analysis Today

Prom (PROM) Technical Analysis Today

The Prom Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PROM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Prom's analysis below.

Prom (PROM) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.8881---11.76%+37.41%+76.11%
Know more about Prom Price

Prom Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Prom across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 1
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.879
1.878
R2
1.878
1.8772
R1
1.877
1.8767
PP
1.876
1.876
S1
1.875
1.8752
S2
1.874
1.8747
S3
1.873
1.874

Prom Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$5.47 M
$5.74 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.70 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.67 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$13.63 M
7-Day Active Sells
$13.61 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Prom Capital Flow

Net InflowPROMUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.07 M1.84
2026-08-17-$0.04 M2.04
2026-08-16-$0.11 M2.10
2026-08-15-$0.07 M2.24
2026-08-14-$0.17 M2.47

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Prom

Trade Prom (PROM) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Prom price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PROM/USDT
$1.888
$1.888$1.888
-7.34%
36.08K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PROM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PROM
PROM
USD
USD

1 PROM = 1.8881 USD