Portuma (PORTUMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Portuma (PORTUMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Portuma (PORTUMA) Information With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy. Official Website: https://www.portoken.com Whitepaper: https://www.portoken.com/portoken-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x9000Cac49C3841926Baac5b2E13c87D43e51B6a4 Buy PORTUMA Now!

Portuma (PORTUMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Portuma (PORTUMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 374.69K $ 374.69K $ 374.69K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.78B $ 3.78B $ 3.78B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 990.00K $ 990.00K $ 990.00K All-Time High: $ 0.0016 $ 0.0016 $ 0.0016 All-Time Low: $ 0.000070342407221662 $ 0.000070342407221662 $ 0.000070342407221662 Current Price: $ 0.000099 $ 0.000099 $ 0.000099 Learn more about Portuma (PORTUMA) price

Portuma (PORTUMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Portuma (PORTUMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PORTUMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PORTUMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PORTUMA's tokenomics, explore PORTUMA token's live price!

How to Buy PORTUMA Interested in adding Portuma (PORTUMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PORTUMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PORTUMA on MEXC now!

Portuma (PORTUMA) Price History Analysing the price history of PORTUMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PORTUMA Price History now!

PORTUMA Price Prediction Want to know where PORTUMA might be heading? Our PORTUMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PORTUMA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!