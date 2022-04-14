Portal (PORTAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Portal (PORTAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Portal (PORTAL) Information The Portal platform makes discovering and playing Web3 games seamless and easy. Via a single account layer, mainstream gamers can finally access the biggest network of web3 games with a frictionless experience. Official Website: https://www.portalgaming.com/ Whitepaper: https://portalcoin.xyz/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FMQjDvT1GztVxdvYgMBEde4L54fftFGx9m5GmbqeJGM5 Buy PORTAL Now!

Portal (PORTAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 26.89M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 576.11M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.67M
All-Time High: $ 5
All-Time Low: $ 0.026983483270803774
Current Price: $ 0.04667

Portal (PORTAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Portal (PORTAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PORTAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PORTAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PORTAL's tokenomics, explore PORTAL token's live price!

