Portal (PORTAL) Technical Analysis Today The Portal Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PORTAL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Portal's analysis below. Sign Up

Portal (PORTAL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.014392 -- +19.84% +32.69% +69.25%

Portal Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Portal across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01439 0.01437 R2 0.01437 0.01435 R1 0.01436 0.01435 PP 0.01434 0.01434 S1 0.01433 0.01432 S2 0.01431 0.01432 S3 0.0143 0.01431

Portal Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.56M $7.10 M $7.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $15.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $15.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $15.26 M 7-Day Active Sells $15.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Portal Capital Flow Net Inflow PORTALUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.24 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.09 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.29 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Portal (PORTAL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Portal price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PORTAL / USDT $0.014392 $0.014392 $0.014392 -11.51% 10.49M (USDT) Trade