POPCAT (POPCAT) Technical Analysis Today The POPCAT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into POPCAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about POPCAT's analysis below. Sign Up

POPCAT (POPCAT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04137 -- -2.27% -4.37% -26.24%

POPCAT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of POPCAT across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 21 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04126 0.04125 R2 0.04125 0.04125 R1 0.04125 0.04125 PP 0.04124 0.04124 S1 0.04124 0.04124 S2 0.04123 0.04124 S3 0.04123 0.04123

POPCAT Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $13.26 M $13.24 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.21 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.20 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.58 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.58 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. POPCAT Capital Flow Net Inflow POPCATUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.09 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.06 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade POPCAT (POPCAT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live POPCAT price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume POPCAT / USDT $0.0413 $0.0413 $0.0413 -1.43% 1.63M (USDT) Trade POPCAT / USDC $0.04134 $0.04134 $0.04134 -1.28% 1.39M (USDT) Trade