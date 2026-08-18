Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on POPCAT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on POPCAT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About POPCAT

POPCAT Price Info

What is POPCAT

POPCAT Official Website

POPCAT Tokenomics

POPCAT Price Forecast

POPCAT History

POPCAT Buying Guide

POPCAT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

POPCAT Spot

POPCAT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

POPCAT (POPCAT) Technical Analysis Today

POPCAT (POPCAT) Technical Analysis Today

The POPCAT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into POPCAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about POPCAT's analysis below.

POPCAT (POPCAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04137---2.27%-4.37%-26.24%
Know more about POPCAT Price

POPCAT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of POPCAT across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 3
Buy 21
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04126
0.04125
R2
0.04125
0.04125
R1
0.04125
0.04125
PP
0.04124
0.04124
S1
0.04124
0.04124
S2
0.04123
0.04124
S3
0.04123
0.04123

POPCAT Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.02M
$13.26 M
$13.24 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.21 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.58 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.58 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

POPCAT Capital Flow

Net InflowPOPCATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.09 M0.04
2026-08-17-$0.04 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.06 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about POPCAT

Trade POPCAT (POPCAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live POPCAT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
POPCAT/USDT
$0.0413
$0.0413$0.0413
-1.43%
1.63M (USDT)
POPCAT/USDC
$0.04134
$0.04134$0.04134
-1.28%
1.39M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

POPCAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

POPCAT
POPCAT
USD
USD

1 POPCAT = 0.04137 USD