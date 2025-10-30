The live Zypher Network price today is 0.007279 USD. Track real-time POP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore POP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Zypher Network price today is 0.007279 USD. Track real-time POP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore POP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Zypher Network Logo

Zypher Network Price(POP)

1 POP to USD Live Price:

$0.007279
$0.007279$0.007279
-2.90%1D
USD
Zypher Network (POP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:42:34 (UTC+8)

Zypher Network (POP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.006661
$ 0.006661$ 0.006661
24H Low
$ 0.008038
$ 0.008038$ 0.008038
24H High

$ 0.006661
$ 0.006661$ 0.006661

$ 0.008038
$ 0.008038$ 0.008038

$ 0.0122852444917876
$ 0.0122852444917876$ 0.0122852444917876

$ 0.002791791080263578
$ 0.002791791080263578$ 0.002791791080263578

-4.14%

-2.90%

+15.22%

+15.22%

Zypher Network (POP) real-time price is $ 0.007279. Over the past 24 hours, POP traded between a low of $ 0.006661 and a high of $ 0.008038, showing active market volatility. POP's all-time high price is $ 0.0122852444917876, while its all-time low price is $ 0.002791791080263578.

In terms of short-term performance, POP has changed by -4.14% over the past hour, -2.90% over 24 hours, and +15.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zypher Network (POP) Market Information

No.1115

$ 10.95M
$ 10.95M$ 10.95M

$ 62.71K
$ 62.71K$ 62.71K

$ 72.79M
$ 72.79M$ 72.79M

1.50B
1.50B 1.50B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

15.04%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Zypher Network is $ 10.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 62.71K. The circulating supply of POP is 1.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.79M.

Zypher Network (POP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Zypher Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002174-2.90%
30 Days$ -0.003967-35.28%
60 Days$ +0.006279+627.90%
90 Days$ +0.006279+627.90%
Zypher Network Price Change Today

Today, POP recorded a change of $ -0.0002174 (-2.90%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Zypher Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.003967 (-35.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Zypher Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, POP saw a change of $ +0.006279 (+627.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Zypher Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.006279 (+627.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Zypher Network (POP)?

Check out the Zypher Network Price History page now.

What is Zypher Network (POP)

Zypher Network is a ZK computing Layer for Trustless AI Agents. Its middleware solutions (Proof of Prompt, Proof of Inference) guarantee AI agent data consistency & integrity without public knowledge. With a ZK-driven application infrastructure, Zypher is delivering secure, autonomous mission-critical and financially sensitive on-chain operations for human and AI agents.

Zypher Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Zypher Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check POP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Zypher Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Zypher Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Zypher Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Zypher Network (POP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Zypher Network (POP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Zypher Network.

Check the Zypher Network price prediction now!

Zypher Network (POP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zypher Network (POP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Zypher Network (POP)

Looking for how to buy Zypher Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Zypher Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

POP to Local Currencies

1 Zypher Network(POP) to VND
191.546885
1 Zypher Network(POP) to AUD
A$0.01106408
1 Zypher Network(POP) to GBP
0.00545925
1 Zypher Network(POP) to EUR
0.00625994
1 Zypher Network(POP) to USD
$0.007279
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MYR
RM0.0305718
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TRY
0.30549963
1 Zypher Network(POP) to JPY
¥1.120966
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ARS
ARS$10.45832162
1 Zypher Network(POP) to RUB
0.58406696
1 Zypher Network(POP) to INR
0.64550172
1 Zypher Network(POP) to IDR
Rp121.31661814
1 Zypher Network(POP) to PHP
0.42902426
1 Zypher Network(POP) to EGP
￡E.0.3435688
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BRL
R$0.03916102
1 Zypher Network(POP) to CAD
C$0.01011781
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BDT
0.88993054
1 Zypher Network(POP) to NGN
10.53395043
1 Zypher Network(POP) to COP
$28.43359375
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ZAR
R.0.1259267
1 Zypher Network(POP) to UAH
0.30564521
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TZS
T.Sh.17.92854095
1 Zypher Network(POP) to VES
Bs1.594101
1 Zypher Network(POP) to CLP
$6.856818
1 Zypher Network(POP) to PKR
Rs2.06024816
1 Zypher Network(POP) to KZT
3.8615095
1 Zypher Network(POP) to THB
฿0.23613076
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TWD
NT$0.22361088
1 Zypher Network(POP) to AED
د.إ0.02671393
1 Zypher Network(POP) to CHF
Fr0.0058232
1 Zypher Network(POP) to HKD
HK$0.05648504
1 Zypher Network(POP) to AMD
֏2.78669236
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MAD
.د.م0.06740354
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MXN
$0.13487987
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SAR
ريال0.02729625
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ETB
Br1.11929183
1 Zypher Network(POP) to KES
KSh0.94051959
1 Zypher Network(POP) to JOD
د.أ0.005160811
1 Zypher Network(POP) to PLN
0.02664114
1 Zypher Network(POP) to RON
лв0.03195481
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SEK
kr0.06871376
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BGN
лв0.01222872
1 Zypher Network(POP) to HUF
Ft2.44341472
1 Zypher Network(POP) to CZK
0.15307737
1 Zypher Network(POP) to KWD
د.ك0.002227374
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ILS
0.02365675
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BOB
Bs0.05029789
1 Zypher Network(POP) to AZN
0.0123743
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TJS
SM0.0669668
1 Zypher Network(POP) to GEL
0.01979888
1 Zypher Network(POP) to AOA
Kz6.67185861
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BHD
.د.ب0.002744183
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BMD
$0.007279
1 Zypher Network(POP) to DKK
kr0.04687676
1 Zypher Network(POP) to HNL
L0.1914377
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MUR
0.33170403
1 Zypher Network(POP) to NAD
$0.1259267
1 Zypher Network(POP) to NOK
kr0.07329953
1 Zypher Network(POP) to NZD
$0.01266546
1 Zypher Network(POP) to PAB
B/.0.007279
1 Zypher Network(POP) to PGK
K0.03064459
1 Zypher Network(POP) to QAR
ر.ق0.02649556
1 Zypher Network(POP) to RSD
дин.0.73597969
1 Zypher Network(POP) to UZS
soʻm87.69877501
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ALL
L0.60874277
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ANG
ƒ0.01302941
1 Zypher Network(POP) to AWG
ƒ0.01302941
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BBD
$0.014558
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BAM
KM0.01222872
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BIF
Fr21.465771
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BND
$0.00938991
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BSD
$0.007279
1 Zypher Network(POP) to JMD
$1.16383931
1 Zypher Network(POP) to KHR
29.23290074
1 Zypher Network(POP) to KMF
Fr3.079017
1 Zypher Network(POP) to LAK
158.23912727
1 Zypher Network(POP) to LKR
රු2.21580039
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MDL
L0.12359742
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MGA
Ar32.6412197
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MOP
P0.058232
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MVR
0.1113687
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MWK
MK12.63714469
1 Zypher Network(POP) to MZN
MT0.46520089
1 Zypher Network(POP) to NPR
रु1.03259894
1 Zypher Network(POP) to PYG
51.622668
1 Zypher Network(POP) to RWF
Fr10.576387
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SBD
$0.05990617
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SCR
0.10095973
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SRD
$0.28126056
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SVC
$0.06369125
1 Zypher Network(POP) to SZL
L0.1259267
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TMT
m0.02554929
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TND
د.ت0.021414818
1 Zypher Network(POP) to TTD
$0.04927883
1 Zypher Network(POP) to UGX
Sh25.360036
1 Zypher Network(POP) to XAF
Fr4.119914
1 Zypher Network(POP) to XCD
$0.0196533
1 Zypher Network(POP) to XOF
Fr4.119914
1 Zypher Network(POP) to XPF
Fr0.749737
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BWP
P0.0975386
1 Zypher Network(POP) to BZD
$0.01463079
1 Zypher Network(POP) to CVE
$0.6900492
1 Zypher Network(POP) to DJF
Fr1.295662
1 Zypher Network(POP) to DOP
$0.46738459
1 Zypher Network(POP) to DZD
د.ج0.94605163
1 Zypher Network(POP) to FJD
$0.01645054
1 Zypher Network(POP) to GNF
Fr63.290905
1 Zypher Network(POP) to GTQ
Q0.05575714
1 Zypher Network(POP) to GYD
$1.52371307
1 Zypher Network(POP) to ISK
kr0.902596

For a more in-depth understanding of Zypher Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Zypher Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zypher Network

How much is Zypher Network (POP) worth today?
The live POP price in USD is 0.007279 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current POP to USD price?
The current price of POP to USD is $ 0.007279. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Zypher Network?
The market cap for POP is $ 10.95M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of POP?
The circulating supply of POP is 1.50B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of POP?
POP achieved an ATH price of 0.0122852444917876 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of POP?
POP saw an ATL price of 0.002791791080263578 USD.
What is the trading volume of POP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for POP is $ 62.71K USD.
Will POP go higher this year?
POP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out POP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

