PONKE is a memecoin on Solana chain. Official Website: https://www.ponke.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5z3EqYQo9HiCEs3R84RCDMu2n7anpDMxRhdK8PSWmrRC

Market Cap: $ 66.08M Total Supply: $ 555.56M Circulating Supply: $ 555.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 66.08M All-Time High: $ 0.86 All-Time Low: $ 0.002254494911627271 Current Price: $ 0.11894

Understanding the tokenomics of PONKE (PONKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PONKE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PONKE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

