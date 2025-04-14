What is POLKACITY (POLC)

Polkacity is a new fully autonomus contract based NFT platform that allows you to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city.

POLKACITY Price Prediction

POLKACITY Price History

How to buy POLKACITY (POLC)

POLC to Local Currencies

1 POLC to VND ₫ 73.692234 1 POLC to AUD A$ 0.00454092 1 POLC to GBP ￡ 0.0021555 1 POLC to EUR € 0.00252912 1 POLC to USD $ 0.002874 1 POLC to MYR RM 0.01267434 1 POLC to TRY ₺ 0.1093557 1 POLC to JPY ¥ 0.41216034 1 POLC to RUB ₽ 0.23701878 1 POLC to INR ₹ 0.24722148 1 POLC to IDR Rp 48.7118571 1 POLC to KRW ₩ 4.0823733 1 POLC to PHP ₱ 0.16387548 1 POLC to EGP ￡E. 0.14651652 1 POLC to BRL R$ 0.01675542 1 POLC to CAD C$ 0.00396612 1 POLC to BDT ৳ 0.34916226 1 POLC to NGN ₦ 4.61314362 1 POLC to UAH ₴ 0.11863872 1 POLC to VES Bs 0.204054 1 POLC to PKR Rs 0.806157 1 POLC to KZT ₸ 1.48832964 1 POLC to THB ฿ 0.09648018 1 POLC to TWD NT$ 0.0929739 1 POLC to AED د.إ 0.01054758 1 POLC to CHF Fr 0.00235668 1 POLC to HKD HK$ 0.0222735 1 POLC to MAD .د.م 0.02661324 1 POLC to MXN $ 0.05759496

POLKACITY Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of POLKACITY, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About POLKACITY What is the price of POLKACITY (POLC) today? The live price of POLKACITY (POLC) is 0.002874 USD . What is the market cap of POLKACITY (POLC)? The current market cap of POLKACITY is $ 546.13K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of POLC by its real-time market price of 0.002874 USD . What is the circulating supply of POLKACITY (POLC)? The current circulating supply of POLKACITY (POLC) is 190.03M USD . What was the highest price of POLKACITY (POLC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of POLKACITY (POLC) is 2.97 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of POLKACITY (POLC)? The 24-hour trading volume of POLKACITY (POLC) is $ 60.94K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

