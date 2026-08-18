Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Technical Analysis Today The Polygon Ecosystem Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into POL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Polygon Ecosystem's analysis below. Sign Up

Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08086 -- +6.74% -0.48% -9.73%

Polygon Ecosystem Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Polygon Ecosystem across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.08081 0.08078 R2 0.08078 0.08076 R1 0.08076 0.08075 PP 0.08073 0.08073 S1 0.08071 0.08071 S2 0.08068 0.0807 S3 0.08066 0.08068

Polygon Ecosystem Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.07M $5.00 M $5.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.09M 3-Day Active Buys $2.69 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.60 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.11M 7-Day Active Buys $5.39 M 7-Day Active Sells $5.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Polygon Ecosystem Capital Flow Net Inflow POLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.63 M 0.08 2026-08-17 $0.55 M 0.08 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-15 -$0.08 M 0.08 2026-08-14 -$0.32 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Polygon Ecosystem (POL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Polygon Ecosystem price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume POL / USDT $0.08086 $0.08086 $0.08086 +3.73% 3.16M (USDT) Trade POL / USDC $0.08086 $0.08086 $0.08086 +3.89% 744.27K (USDT) Trade