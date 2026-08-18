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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Peanut the Squirrel, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Peanut the Squirrel, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Technical Analysis Today

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Technical Analysis Today

The Peanut the Squirrel Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PNUT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Peanut the Squirrel's analysis below.

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04147--+2.16%+0.26%-27.43%
Know more about Peanut the Squirrel Price

Peanut the Squirrel Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Peanut the Squirrel across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 4
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04146
0.04145
R2
0.04145
0.04145
R1
0.04145
0.04145
PP
0.04144
0.04144
S1
0.04144
0.04144
S2
0.04143
0.04144
S3
0.04143
0.04143

Peanut the Squirrel Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$6.12 M
$6.20 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.37 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.38 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.85 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.85 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Peanut the Squirrel Capital Flow

Net InflowPNUTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-17$0.06 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.07 M0.04
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Peanut the Squirrel

Trade Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Peanut the Squirrel price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PNUT/USDT
$0.04146
$0.04146$0.04146
+0.50%
1.65M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PNUT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PNUT
PNUT
USD
USD

1 PNUT = 0.04147 USD