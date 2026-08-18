Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Technical Analysis Today The Peanut the Squirrel Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PNUT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Peanut the Squirrel's analysis below. Sign Up

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04147 -- +2.16% +0.26% -27.43%

Peanut the Squirrel Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Peanut the Squirrel across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04146 0.04145 R2 0.04145 0.04145 R1 0.04145 0.04145 PP 0.04144 0.04144 S1 0.04144 0.04144 S2 0.04143 0.04144 S3 0.04143 0.04143

Peanut the Squirrel Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $6.12 M $6.20 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.38 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.85 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.85 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Peanut the Squirrel Capital Flow Net Inflow PNUTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.06 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.07 M 0.04 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Peanut the Squirrel price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PNUT / USDT $0.04146 $0.04146 $0.04146 +0.50% 1.65M (USDT) Trade