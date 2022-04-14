Phoenic (PNIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phoenic (PNIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phoenic (PNIC) Information Phoenic Token is a cryptocurrency designed for secure, fast, and low-cost transactions. It operates on a decentralized, non-custodial framework, allowing users full control over their assets without third-party interference. This token is integrated into various platforms and applications, enhancing its utility for real-world financial interactions. Official Website: https://phoenictoken.com/ Whitepaper: https://phoenictoken.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://avascan.info/blockchain/c/address/0x4f3c5c53279536ffcfe8bcafb78e612e933d53c6/transactions Buy PNIC Now!

Phoenic (PNIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phoenic (PNIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 783.45K $ 783.45K $ 783.45K Total Supply: $ 5.56B $ 5.56B $ 5.56B Circulating Supply: $ 254.37M $ 254.37M $ 254.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.11M $ 17.11M $ 17.11M All-Time High: $ 0.3799 $ 0.3799 $ 0.3799 All-Time Low: $ 0.000283492125889431 $ 0.000283492125889431 $ 0.000283492125889431 Current Price: $ 0.00308 $ 0.00308 $ 0.00308 Learn more about Phoenic (PNIC) price

Phoenic (PNIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenic (PNIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PNIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PNIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PNIC's tokenomics, explore PNIC token's live price!

