Public Masterpiece (PMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Public Masterpiece (PMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Public Masterpiece (PMT) Information Public Masterpiece is the first of its kind, a unique and innovative collective that builds bridges between physical art and blockchain. It shines new light on authenticity by tracking each artwork with digital certificates from inception to sale. The uniqueness continues as it offers fair trade for both artists and collectors alike while also providing creative investment opportunities through the native token PMT and Loyalty-NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Art lovers are not only able to enjoy their favorite works but also be part of something bigger than themselves when investing in a unique Real World Asset (RWA). All while letting artists maintain their freedom with no interference from third parties. Official Website: https://publicmasterpiece.com Whitepaper: https://docs.publicmasterpiece.com/public-masterpiece-token-docs Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x68ae2f202799be2008c89e2100257e66f77da1f3 Buy PMT Now!

Public Masterpiece (PMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Public Masterpiece (PMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.02M $ 10.02M $ 10.02M Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 104.03M $ 104.03M $ 104.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 192.70M $ 192.70M $ 192.70M All-Time High: $ 0.10405 $ 0.10405 $ 0.10405 All-Time Low: $ 0.05461824789246768 $ 0.05461824789246768 $ 0.05461824789246768 Current Price: $ 0.09635 $ 0.09635 $ 0.09635 Learn more about Public Masterpiece (PMT) price

Public Masterpiece (PMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Public Masterpiece (PMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PMT's tokenomics, explore PMT token's live price!

How to Buy PMT Interested in adding Public Masterpiece (PMT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PMT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PMT on MEXC now!

Public Masterpiece (PMT) Price History Analysing the price history of PMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PMT Price History now!

PMT Price Prediction Want to know where PMT might be heading? Our PMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PMT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!