PMG (PMG) Information PMG is a cryptocurrency with easier and more stable payment functions by securing connectivity and connection with existing payment systems linked to VISA and MASTER cards. Official Website: https://pmgcoin.io/v2/ Block Explorer: https://pmgcoin.io/v2/ Buy PMG Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 2.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.69M
All-Time High: $ 0.6357
All-Time Low: $ 0.000217239097694816
Current Price: $ 0.0008458

PMG (PMG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PMG (PMG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PMG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PMG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PMG's tokenomics, explore PMG token's live price!

