PLYR L1 (PLYR) Information PLYR Chain is a decentralized gaming blockchain designed to deliver a seamless Web3 experience for both developers and players. With a focus on gaming, NFTs, and community-driven projects, PLYR Chain aims to empower users with a secure, scalable, and interoperable platform tailored to the needs of the gaming industry. Official Website: https://plyr.network Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.plyr.network/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.plyr.network/ Buy PLYR Now!

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PLYR L1 (PLYR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 479.53K $ 479.53K $ 479.53K Total Supply: $ 750.00M $ 750.00M $ 750.00M Circulating Supply: $ 86.09M $ 86.09M $ 86.09M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.18M $ 4.18M $ 4.18M All-Time High: $ 0.10656 $ 0.10656 $ 0.10656 All-Time Low: $ 0.00031171224241806 $ 0.00031171224241806 $ 0.00031171224241806 Current Price: $ 0.00557 $ 0.00557 $ 0.00557 Learn more about PLYR L1 (PLYR) price

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PLYR L1 (PLYR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PLYR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PLYR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PLYR's tokenomics, explore PLYR token's live price!

How to Buy PLYR Interested in adding PLYR L1 (PLYR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PLYR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

PLYR L1 (PLYR) Price History Analysing the price history of PLYR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PLYR Price History now!

PLYR Price Prediction Want to know where PLYR might be heading? Our PLYR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PLYR token's Price Prediction now!

