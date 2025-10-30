The live Palantir price today is 197.35 USD. Track real-time PLTRON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLTRON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Palantir price today is 197.35 USD. Track real-time PLTRON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PLTRON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PLTRON

PLTRON Price Info

PLTRON Official Website

PLTRON Tokenomics

PLTRON Price Forecast

PLTRON History

PLTRON Buying Guide

PLTRON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PLTRON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Palantir Logo

Palantir Price(PLTRON)

1 PLTRON to USD Live Price:

$197.35
$197.35$197.35
+0.42%1D
USD
Palantir (PLTRON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:42:20 (UTC+8)

Palantir (PLTRON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 190.72
$ 190.72$ 190.72
24H Low
$ 202.25
$ 202.25$ 202.25
24H High

$ 190.72
$ 190.72$ 190.72

$ 202.25
$ 202.25$ 202.25

$ 200.04293260444084
$ 200.04293260444084$ 200.04293260444084

$ 148.01003259450354
$ 148.01003259450354$ 148.01003259450354

-1.24%

+0.42%

+13.28%

+13.28%

Palantir (PLTRON) real-time price is $ 197.35. Over the past 24 hours, PLTRON traded between a low of $ 190.72 and a high of $ 202.25, showing active market volatility. PLTRON's all-time high price is $ 200.04293260444084, while its all-time low price is $ 148.01003259450354.

In terms of short-term performance, PLTRON has changed by -1.24% over the past hour, +0.42% over 24 hours, and +13.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Palantir (PLTRON) Market Information

No.2393

$ 651.12K
$ 651.12K$ 651.12K

$ 59.80K
$ 59.80K$ 59.80K

$ 651.12K
$ 651.12K$ 651.12K

3.30K
3.30K 3.30K

3,299.33932012
3,299.33932012 3,299.33932012

ETH

The current Market Cap of Palantir is $ 651.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.80K. The circulating supply of PLTRON is 3.30K, with a total supply of 3299.33932012. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 651.12K.

Palantir (PLTRON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Palantir for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.8254+0.42%
30 Days$ +19.21+10.78%
60 Days$ +97.35+97.35%
90 Days$ +97.35+97.35%
Palantir Price Change Today

Today, PLTRON recorded a change of $ +0.8254 (+0.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Palantir 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +19.21 (+10.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Palantir 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLTRON saw a change of $ +97.35 (+97.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Palantir 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +97.35 (+97.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Palantir (PLTRON)?

Check out the Palantir Price History page now.

What is Palantir (PLTRON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Palantir is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Palantir investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLTRON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Palantir on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Palantir buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Palantir Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Palantir (PLTRON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Palantir (PLTRON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Palantir.

Check the Palantir price prediction now!

Palantir (PLTRON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Palantir (PLTRON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLTRON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Palantir (PLTRON)

Looking for how to buy Palantir? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Palantir on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PLTRON to Local Currencies

1 Palantir(PLTRON) to VND
5,193,265.25
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to AUD
A$299.972
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to GBP
148.0125
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to EUR
169.721
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to USD
$197.35
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MYR
RM828.87
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TRY
8,282.7795
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to JPY
¥30,391.9
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ARS
ARS$283,548.533
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to RUB
15,835.364
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to INR
17,500.998
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to IDR
Rp3,289,165.351
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to PHP
11,631.809
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to EGP
￡E.9,314.92
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BRL
R$1,061.743
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to CAD
C$274.3165
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BDT
24,128.011
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to NGN
285,598.9995
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to COP
$770,898.4375
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ZAR
R.3,414.155
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to UAH
8,286.7265
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TZS
T.Sh.486,082.9175
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to VES
Bs43,219.65
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to CLP
$185,903.7
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to PKR
Rs55,857.944
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to KZT
104,694.175
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to THB
฿6,402.034
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TWD
NT$6,062.592
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to AED
د.إ724.2745
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to CHF
Fr157.88
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to HKD
HK$1,531.436
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to AMD
֏75,553.474
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MAD
.د.م1,827.461
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MXN
$3,656.8955
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SAR
ريال740.0625
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ETB
Br30,346.5095
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to KES
KSh25,499.5935
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to JOD
د.أ139.92115
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to PLN
722.301
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to RON
лв866.3665
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SEK
kr1,862.984
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BGN
лв331.548
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to HUF
Ft66,246.448
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to CZK
4,150.2705
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to KWD
د.ك60.3891
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ILS
641.3875
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BOB
Bs1,363.6885
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to AZN
335.495
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TJS
SM1,815.62
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to GEL
536.792
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to AOA
Kz180,889.0365
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BHD
.د.ب74.40095
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BMD
$197.35
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to DKK
kr1,270.934
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to HNL
L5,190.305
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MUR
8,993.2395
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to NAD
$3,414.155
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to NOK
kr1,987.3145
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to NZD
$343.389
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to PAB
B/.197.35
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to PGK
K830.8435
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to QAR
ر.ق718.354
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to RSD
дин.19,954.0585
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to UZS
soʻm2,377,710.2965
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ALL
L16,504.3805
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ANG
ƒ353.2565
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to AWG
ƒ353.2565
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BBD
$394.7
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BAM
KM331.548
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BIF
Fr581,985.15
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BND
$254.5815
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BSD
$197.35
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to JMD
$31,554.2915
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to KHR
792,569.441
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to KMF
Fr83,479.05
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to LAK
4,290,217.3055
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to LKR
රු60,075.3135
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MDL
L3,351.003
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MGA
Ar884,976.605
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MOP
P1,578.8
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MVR
3,019.455
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MWK
MK342,621.3085
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to MZN
MT12,612.6385
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to NPR
रु27,996.071
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to PYG
1,399,606.2
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to RWF
Fr286,749.55
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SBD
$1,624.1905
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SCR
2,737.2445
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SRD
$7,625.604
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SVC
$1,726.8125
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to SZL
L3,414.155
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TMT
m692.6985
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TND
د.ت580.6037
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to TTD
$1,336.0595
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to UGX
Sh687,567.4
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to XAF
Fr111,700.1
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to XCD
$532.845
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to XOF
Fr111,700.1
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to XPF
Fr20,327.05
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BWP
P2,644.49
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to BZD
$396.6735
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to CVE
$18,708.78
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to DJF
Fr35,128.3
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to DOP
$12,671.8435
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to DZD
د.ج25,649.5795
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to FJD
$446.011
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to GNF
Fr1,715,958.25
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to GTQ
Q1,511.701
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to GYD
$41,311.2755
1 Palantir(PLTRON) to ISK
kr24,471.4

Palantir Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Palantir, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Palantir Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Palantir

How much is Palantir (PLTRON) worth today?
The live PLTRON price in USD is 197.35 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PLTRON to USD price?
The current price of PLTRON to USD is $ 197.35. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Palantir?
The market cap for PLTRON is $ 651.12K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PLTRON?
The circulating supply of PLTRON is 3.30K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLTRON?
PLTRON achieved an ATH price of 200.04293260444084 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLTRON?
PLTRON saw an ATL price of 148.01003259450354 USD.
What is the trading volume of PLTRON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLTRON is $ 59.80K USD.
Will PLTRON go higher this year?
PLTRON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLTRON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:42:20 (UTC+8)

Palantir (PLTRON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PLTRON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PLTRON
PLTRON
USD
USD

1 PLTRON = 197.35 USD

Trade PLTRON

PLTRON/USDT
$197.35
$197.35$197.35
+0.37%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,650.44
$108,650.44$108,650.44

-2.56%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,826.83
$3,826.83$3,826.83

-3.16%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02331
$0.02331$0.02331

-36.64%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.18
$187.18$187.18

-4.86%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3112
$2.3112$2.3112

-11.71%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,826.83
$3,826.83$3,826.83

-3.16%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,650.44
$108,650.44$108,650.44

-2.56%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.18
$187.18$187.18

-4.86%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5020
$2.5020$2.5020

-4.73%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18405
$0.18405$0.18405

-3.69%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02086
$0.02086$0.02086

+108.60%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003501
$0.0003501$0.0003501

+460.16%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0037137
$0.0037137$0.0037137

+4,026.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.136903
$0.136903$0.136903

+46.34%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000130
$0.000000000000000000000130$0.000000000000000000000130

+44.44%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002560
$0.000002560$0.000002560

+36.09%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005023
$0.005023$0.005023

+33.66%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8918
$0.8918$0.8918

+27.40%