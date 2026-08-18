PlaysOut (PLAY) Technical Analysis Today The PlaysOut Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PLAY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about PlaysOut's analysis below. Sign Up

PlaysOut (PLAY) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03695 -- +0.62% +8.64% -77.20%

PlaysOut Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of PlaysOut across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03707 0.03705 R2 0.03705 0.03704 R1 0.03705 0.03704 PP 0.03703 0.03703 S1 0.03702 0.03701 S2 0.037 0.03701 S3 0.03699 0.037

PlaysOut Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.27M $1.40 M $1.67 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.25 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.22 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. PlaysOut Capital Flow Net Inflow PLAYUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade PlaysOut (PLAY) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live PlaysOut price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PLAY / USDT $0.03694 $0.03694 $0.03694 +0.10% 2.52M (USDT) Trade