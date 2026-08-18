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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on PlaysOut, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on PlaysOut, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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PlaysOut (PLAY) Technical Analysis Today

PlaysOut (PLAY) Technical Analysis Today

The PlaysOut Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PLAY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about PlaysOut's analysis below.

PlaysOut (PLAY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03695--+0.62%+8.64%-77.20%
Know more about PlaysOut Price

PlaysOut Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of PlaysOut across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 3
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03707
0.03705
R2
0.03705
0.03704
R1
0.03705
0.03704
PP
0.03703
0.03703
S1
0.03702
0.03701
S2
0.037
0.03701
S3
0.03699
0.037

PlaysOut Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.27M
$1.40 M
$1.67 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.25 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

PlaysOut Capital Flow

Net InflowPLAYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.04
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about PlaysOut

Trade PlaysOut (PLAY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live PlaysOut price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PLAY/USDT
$0.03694
$0.03694$0.03694
+0.10%
2.52M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PLAY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PLAY
PLAY
USD
USD

1 PLAY = 0.03694 USD