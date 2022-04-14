PIVX (PIVX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PIVX (PIVX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PIVX (PIVX) Information PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments. Official Website: https://pivx.org Whitepaper: https://pivx.org/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://chainz.cryptoid.info/pivx/

PIVX (PIVX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 13.32M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 95.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.4901 All-Time Low: $ 0.000421967008151114 Current Price: $ 0.1396

PIVX (PIVX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PIVX (PIVX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIVX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIVX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIVX's tokenomics, explore PIVX token's live price!

