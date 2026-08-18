Piggycell Price Today

The live Piggycell (PIGGY) price today is ￡ 0.01579, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIGGY to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01579 per PIGGY.

Piggycell currently ranks #1621 by market capitalisation at ￡ 670.08K, with a circulating supply of 42.44M PIGGY. During the last 24 hours, PIGGY traded between ￡ 0.01565 (low) and ￡ 0.01629 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.95231087113602854, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0055670751901463986.

In short-term performance, PIGGY moved 0.00% in the last hour and -5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 17.58K.

Piggycell (PIGGY) Market Information

Rank No.1621 Market Cap ￡ 670.08K￡ 670.08K ￡ 670.08K Volume (24H) ￡ 17.58K￡ 17.58K ￡ 17.58K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.58M￡ 1.58M ￡ 1.58M Circulation Supply 42.44M 42.44M 42.44M Max Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Circulation Rate 42.43% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Piggycell is ￡ 670.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 17.58K. The circulating supply of PIGGY is 42.44M, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.58M.