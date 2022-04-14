PigToken (PIG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PigToken (PIG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PigToken (PIG) Information PIG is a high-yield frictionless farming token. There is a 5% tax on every transaction: 3% is locked in liquidity 2% is distributed to PIG holders proportional to the amount of PIG held. Official Website: https://pigtoken.finance/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x8850d2c68c632e3b258e612abaa8fada7e6958e5 Buy PIG Now!

PigToken (PIG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PigToken (PIG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T $ 1,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.09M $ 19.09M $ 19.09M All-Time High: $ 0.0000056666 $ 0.0000056666 $ 0.0000056666 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00000001909 $ 0.00000001909 $ 0.00000001909 Learn more about PigToken (PIG) price

PigToken (PIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PigToken (PIG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PIG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PIG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PIG's tokenomics, explore PIG token's live price!

