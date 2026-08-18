Pieverse Price(PIEVERSE)
The live Pieverse (PIEVERSE) price today is ￡ 0.876, with a 3.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIEVERSE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.876 per PIEVERSE.
Pieverse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PIEVERSE. During the last 24 hours, PIEVERSE traded between ￡ 0.842 (low) and ￡ 1.0154 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, PIEVERSE moved -0.63% in the last hour and +12.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 136.74K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Pieverse is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 136.74K. The circulating supply of PIEVERSE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 876.00M.
-0.63%
+3.31%
+12.93%
+12.93%
Track the price changes of Pieverse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.020489
|+3.31%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.2272
|+35.01%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.2203
|+33.59%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.1471
|+20.18%
Today, PIEVERSE recorded a change of ￡ +0.020489 (+3.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.2272 (+35.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, PIEVERSE saw a change of ￡ +0.2203 (+33.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.1471 (+20.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Pieverse (PIEVERSE)?
Check out the Pieverse Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Pieverse recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the PIEVERSE market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
PIEVERSE_USDT is trading around 0.8487 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains confined within an extremely narrow range below the central pivot point of 0.8498. The S1 support level at 0.8379 serves as a near-term structural anchor, while the R1 resistance level at 0.8620 acts as the immediate upper boundary. Both long and short positions are locked in a balanced standoff near the central axis, with no clear directional breakout evident in the market. The MACD indicator has formed a bullish crossover pattern, suggesting that short-term momentum may require upward correction. The RSI reading stays in neutral territory, while KDJ and StochRSI indicate a consolidating, oscillatory trend. The moving average group (MA and EMA) currently does not provide any definitive directional signals, and volatility is in a converging phase. A slight divergence between fast and slow indicators can be observed, yet buying pressure has not established a significant edge in terms of volume. Overall, market momentum appears rather fragmented. Key near-term levels lie between 0.8379 and 0.8620, encompassing the core range of current price fluctuations. At the far end, reference levels include S2 at 0.8257 and R2 at 0.8739, which define the extreme boundaries of the current trading range. Traders should closely monitor how prices react at these pivotal points.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Pieverse could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with Pieverse? Buying PIEVERSE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Pieverse. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Buying journey.
Owning Pieverse allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Pieverse (PIEVERSE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Pieverse is a Web3 payment compliance infrastructure that transforms blockchain timestamps into legally recognized, business-ready records. By combining on-chain proof, transaction context, and jurisdiction-specific compliance intelligence, Pieverse enables businesses, freelancers, and DAOs to make crypto payments that are verifiable, auditable, and compliant across multiple jurisdictions. The project evolved from its TimeFi foundation into a Timestamping Layer for compliant value exchange, bridging blockchain transactions with real-world finance.
For a more in-depth understanding of Pieverse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on PIEVERSE with leverage. Explore PIEVERSE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pieverse price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.