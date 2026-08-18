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The live Pieverse price today is 0.876 GBP.PIEVERSE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PIEVERSE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Pieverse price today is 0.876 GBP.PIEVERSE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time PIEVERSE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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PIEVERSE Price Info

What is PIEVERSE

PIEVERSE Whitepaper

PIEVERSE Official Website

PIEVERSE Tokenomics

PIEVERSE Price Forecast

PIEVERSE History

PIEVERSE Buying Guide

PIEVERSE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PIEVERSE Spot

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Pieverse Price(PIEVERSE)

1 PIEVERSE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.63948
￡0.63948￡0.63948
+3.31%1D
GBP
Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:56:14 (UTC+8)

Pieverse Price Today

The live Pieverse (PIEVERSE) price today is ￡ 0.876, with a 3.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current PIEVERSE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.876 per PIEVERSE.

Pieverse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PIEVERSE. During the last 24 hours, PIEVERSE traded between ￡ 0.842 (low) and ￡ 1.0154 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PIEVERSE moved -0.63% in the last hour and +12.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 136.74K.

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Market Information

--
----

￡ 136.74K
￡ 136.74K￡ 136.74K

￡ 876.00M
￡ 876.00M￡ 876.00M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Pieverse is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 136.74K. The circulating supply of PIEVERSE is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 876.00M.

Pieverse Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.842
￡ 0.842￡ 0.842
24H Low
￡ 1.0154
￡ 1.0154￡ 1.0154
24H High

￡ 0.842
￡ 0.842￡ 0.842

￡ 1.0154
￡ 1.0154￡ 1.0154

--
----

--
----

-0.63%

+3.31%

+12.93%

+12.93%

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Pieverse for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.020489+3.31%
30 Days￡ +0.2272+35.01%
60 Days￡ +0.2203+33.59%
90 Days￡ +0.1471+20.18%
Pieverse Price Change Today

Today, PIEVERSE recorded a change of ￡ +0.020489 (+3.31%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Pieverse 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.2272 (+35.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Pieverse 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PIEVERSE saw a change of ￡ +0.2203 (+33.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Pieverse 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.1471 (+20.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Pieverse (PIEVERSE)?

Check out the Pieverse Price History page now.

Analysis for Pieverse

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Pieverse recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Pieverse market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the PIEVERSE market: bullish, bullish 55% | bearish 45%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

PIEVERSE_USDT is trading around 0.8487 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains confined within an extremely narrow range below the central pivot point of 0.8498. The S1 support level at 0.8379 serves as a near-term structural anchor, while the R1 resistance level at 0.8620 acts as the immediate upper boundary. Both long and short positions are locked in a balanced standoff near the central axis, with no clear directional breakout evident in the market. The MACD indicator has formed a bullish crossover pattern, suggesting that short-term momentum may require upward correction. The RSI reading stays in neutral territory, while KDJ and StochRSI indicate a consolidating, oscillatory trend. The moving average group (MA and EMA) currently does not provide any definitive directional signals, and volatility is in a converging phase. A slight divergence between fast and slow indicators can be observed, yet buying pressure has not established a significant edge in terms of volume. Overall, market momentum appears rather fragmented. Key near-term levels lie between 0.8379 and 0.8620, encompassing the core range of current price fluctuations. At the far end, reference levels include S2 at 0.8257 and R2 at 0.8739, which define the extreme boundaries of the current trading range. Traders should closely monitor how prices react at these pivotal points.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Pieverse's prices?

Several key factors influence PIEVERSE token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Project development progress and roadmap milestones
4. Community adoption and user engagement
5. Partnership announcements and collaborations
6. Token utility within the Pieverse ecosystem
7. Supply and demand dynamics
8. Regulatory news affecting gaming/metaverse tokens
9. Competition from similar blockchain gaming projects
10. Overall performance of the gaming and NFT sectors

Why do people want to know Pieverse's price today?

People want to know Pieverse price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing investment opportunities, monitoring volatility for risk management, and staying updated on market sentiment changes.

Price Prediction for Pieverse

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PIEVERSE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Pieverse could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Pieverse will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PIEVERSE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Pieverse Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Pieverse in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Pieverse? Buying PIEVERSE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Pieverse. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Pieverse will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Guide

What can you do with Pieverse

Owning Pieverse allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Pieverse (PIEVERSE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Pieverse (PIEVERSE)

Pieverse is a Web3 payment compliance infrastructure that transforms blockchain timestamps into legally recognized, business-ready records. By combining on-chain proof, transaction context, and jurisdiction-specific compliance intelligence, Pieverse enables businesses, freelancers, and DAOs to make crypto payments that are verifiable, auditable, and compliant across multiple jurisdictions. The project evolved from its TimeFi foundation into a Timestamping Layer for compliant value exchange, bridging blockchain transactions with real-world finance.

Pieverse Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Pieverse, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Pieverse Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI ApplicationsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Binance Alpha Spotlight

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pieverse

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 17:56:14 (UTC+8)

Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Pieverse

PIEVERSE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PIEVERSE with leverage. Explore PIEVERSE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Pieverse (PIEVERSE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pieverse price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PIEVERSE/USDT
￡0.637217
￡0.637217￡0.637217
+2.91%
148.41K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PIEVERSE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

PIEVERSE
PIEVERSE
GBP
GBP

1 PIEVERSE = 0.63948 GBP