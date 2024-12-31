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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pi Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pi Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Pi Network (PI) Technical Analysis Today

Pi Network (PI) Technical Analysis Today

The Pi Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pi Network's analysis below.

Pi Network (PI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0865--+1.12%-1.91%-42.68%
Know more about Pi Network Price

Pi Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pi Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 3
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 11
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08644
0.08643
R2
0.08643
0.08642
R1
0.08642
0.08642
PP
0.08641
0.08641
S1
0.0864
0.0864
S2
0.08639
0.0864
S3
0.08638
0.08639

Pi Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.23M
$7.39 M
$6.16 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.16 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.19M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.47 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.28 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pi Network Capital Flow

Net InflowPIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pi Network

Trade Pi Network (PI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pi Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PI/USDT
$0.0865
$0.0865$0.0865
-0.33%
1.01M (USDT)
PI/USDC
$0.08651
$0.08651$0.08651
-0.05%
661.64K (USDT)
PI/USD1
$0.08668
$0.08668$0.08668
0.00%
637.86K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PI
PI
USD
USD

1 PI = 0.0864 USD