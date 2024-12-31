Pi Network (PI) Technical Analysis Today The Pi Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pi Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Pi Network (PI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0865 -- +1.12% -1.91% -42.68%

Pi Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pi Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.08644 0.08643 R2 0.08643 0.08642 R1 0.08642 0.08642 PP 0.08641 0.08641 S1 0.0864 0.0864 S2 0.08639 0.0864 S3 0.08638 0.08639

Pi Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 1.23M $7.39 M $6.16 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $1.24 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.16 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.19M 7-Day Active Buys $3.47 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.28 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pi Network Capital Flow Net Inflow PIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Pi Network (PI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pi Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PI / USDT $0.0865 $0.0865 $0.0865 -0.33% 1.01M (USDT) Trade PI / USDC $0.08651 $0.08651 $0.08651 -0.05% 661.64K (USDT) Trade PI / USD1 $0.08668 $0.08668 $0.08668 0.00% 637.86K (USDT) Trade