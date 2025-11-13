PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PhyChain (PHYCHAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PhyChain (PHYCHAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.57B $ 4.57B $ 4.57B All-Time High: $ 3.359 $ 3.359 $ 3.359 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 2.286 $ 2.286 $ 2.286

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Information PhyChain is the world's first innovative platform based on DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and distributed computing power technology. We are committed to unlocking the potential of billions of idle devices, building a fair and sustainable decentralized computing power network, and providing robust support for the future digital economy. PhyChain is the world's first innovative platform based on DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and distributed computing power technology. We are committed to unlocking the potential of billions of idle devices, building a fair and sustainable decentralized computing power network, and providing robust support for the future digital economy. Official Website: https://www.phychian.com/#/ Whitepaper: https://phychain.gitbook.io/phychain-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1931160cc6c5bb1e44fcf590db51d9e86723ef54

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHYCHAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHYCHAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

