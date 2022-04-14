Phil (PHIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phil (PHIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phil (PHIL) Information Phil Token ($PHIL) is a community-driven memecoin focused on trust and collaboration. Created by an experienced developer, $PHIL aims to bring more transparency and secure partnerships in the memecoin space. The goal is to unite the top 50 memecoins and build a stronger, more connected crypto community. Official Website: https://www.philtoken.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc328a59e7321747aebbc49fd28d1b32c1af8d3b2 Buy PHIL Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.39M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.39M
All-Time High: $ 0.08
All-Time Low: $ 0.00137133903418076
Current Price: $ 0.002389

Phil (PHIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phil (PHIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHIL's tokenomics, explore PHIL token's live price!

