Phoenix Global (PHB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phoenix Global (PHB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phoenix Global (PHB) Information Phoenix Global is built for the enterprise, with the consumer in mind. Rapidly develop and deploy decentralized consumer apps built to scale, and fit within the existing customer experience. Official Website: https://www.phoenix.global/ Whitepaper: https://static.phoenix.global/Phoenix_Global_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/address/0x0409633A72D846fc5BBe2f98D88564D35987904D Buy PHB Now!

Phoenix Global (PHB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phoenix Global (PHB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.32M $ 31.32M $ 31.32M Total Supply: $ 64.00M $ 64.00M $ 64.00M Circulating Supply: $ 57.79M $ 57.79M $ 57.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.69M $ 34.69M $ 34.69M All-Time High: $ 4.1358 $ 4.1358 $ 4.1358 All-Time Low: $ 0.06654096148398123 $ 0.06654096148398123 $ 0.06654096148398123 Current Price: $ 0.542 $ 0.542 $ 0.542 Learn more about Phoenix Global (PHB) price

Phoenix Global (PHB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phoenix Global (PHB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHB's tokenomics, explore PHB token's live price!

How to Buy PHB Interested in adding Phoenix Global (PHB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PHB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PHB on MEXC now!

Phoenix Global (PHB) Price History Analysing the price history of PHB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PHB Price History now!

PHB Price Prediction Want to know where PHB might be heading? Our PHB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PHB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!