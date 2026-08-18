Nietzschean Penguin Price(PENGUIN)
The live Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) price today is ￡ 0.0008816, with a 8.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENGUIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008816 per PENGUIN.
Nietzschean Penguin currently ranks #1317 by market capitalisation at ￡ 881.54K, with a circulating supply of 999.93M PENGUIN. During the last 24 hours, PENGUIN traded between ￡ 0.000826 (low) and ￡ 0.0010053 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1219997241094455377, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000270589006462399.
In short-term performance, PENGUIN moved +0.58% in the last hour and -10.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.68K.
No.1317
99.99%
SOL
The current Market Cap of Nietzschean Penguin is ￡ 881.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.68K. The circulating supply of PENGUIN is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999933636.006134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 881.60K.
+0.58%
-8.85%
-10.42%
-10.42%
Track the price changes of Nietzschean Penguin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.000062372
|-8.85%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0004924
|-35.84%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0010504
|-54.37%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.0029704
|-77.12%
Today, PENGUIN recorded a change of ￡ -0.000062372 (-8.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0004924 (-35.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, PENGUIN saw a change of ￡ -0.0010504 (-54.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0029704 (-77.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nietzschean Penguin recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the PENGUIN market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|3‑4 Buy
|40‑60% Neutral
|MAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
|StochRSI
|> 80
|Overbought Zone
|Short-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
**Market Structure** On the PENGUIN_USDT 4-hour timeframe, the current price of 0.003124 USDT is positioned above the key pivot level of 0.00307, trading within a range that sits 2.97% above the R1 resistance level at 0.003217. Both the MA group (1-2) and the EMA group (3-4) show a higher proportion of buy orders, indicating that the price remains above the multi-timeframe moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover pattern, with both the fast and slow lines currently situated in the zero axis area. The RSI remains neutral, without any extreme readings or divergent signals. Short-term and medium-term indicators are aligned, and there are no immediate signs of volatility expansion. **Key Price Levels** Resistance levels: - R1: 0.003217 (2.97% above the current price) - R2: 0.003399 (8.80% above the current price) Support levels: - S1: 0.002888 (7.55% below the current price) - S2: 0.002741 (12.26% below the current price) The pivotal support zone at 0.00307 serves as a near-term reference point, lying 1.73% below the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Nietzschean Penguin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Nietzschean Penguin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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