Nietzschean Penguin Price Today

The live Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) price today is ￡ 0.0008816, with a 8.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENGUIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008816 per PENGUIN.

Nietzschean Penguin currently ranks #1317 by market capitalisation at ￡ 881.54K, with a circulating supply of 999.93M PENGUIN. During the last 24 hours, PENGUIN traded between ￡ 0.000826 (low) and ￡ 0.0010053 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1219997241094455377, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000270589006462399.

In short-term performance, PENGUIN moved +0.58% in the last hour and -10.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.68K.

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Market Information

Rank No.1317 Market Cap ￡ 881.54K￡ 881.54K ￡ 881.54K Volume (24H) ￡ 64.68K￡ 64.68K ￡ 64.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 881.60K￡ 881.60K ￡ 881.60K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,933,636.006134 999,933,636.006134 999,933,636.006134 Circulation Rate 99.99% Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Nietzschean Penguin is ￡ 881.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.68K. The circulating supply of PENGUIN is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999933636.006134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 881.60K.