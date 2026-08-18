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The live Nietzschean Penguin price today is 0.0008816 GBP.PENGUIN market cap is 881,541.4935030077344 GBP. Track real-time PENGUIN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Nietzschean Penguin price today is 0.0008816 GBP.PENGUIN market cap is 881,541.4935030077344 GBP. Track real-time PENGUIN to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Nietzschean Penguin Logo

Nietzschean Penguin Price(PENGUIN)

1 PENGUIN to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0006424
￡0.0006424￡0.0006424
-8.85%1D
GBP
Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:56:43 (UTC+8)

Nietzschean Penguin Price Today

The live Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) price today is ￡ 0.0008816, with a 8.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENGUIN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0008816 per PENGUIN.

Nietzschean Penguin currently ranks #1317 by market capitalisation at ￡ 881.54K, with a circulating supply of 999.93M PENGUIN. During the last 24 hours, PENGUIN traded between ￡ 0.000826 (low) and ￡ 0.0010053 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.1219997241094455377, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0000270589006462399.

In short-term performance, PENGUIN moved +0.58% in the last hour and -10.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 64.68K.

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Market Information

No.1317

￡ 881.54K
￡ 881.54K￡ 881.54K

￡ 64.68K
￡ 64.68K￡ 64.68K

￡ 881.60K
￡ 881.60K￡ 881.60K

999.93M
999.93M 999.93M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

999,933,636.006134
999,933,636.006134 999,933,636.006134

99.99%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Nietzschean Penguin is ￡ 881.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 64.68K. The circulating supply of PENGUIN is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999933636.006134. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 881.60K.

Nietzschean Penguin Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.000826
￡ 0.000826￡ 0.000826
24H Low
￡ 0.0010053
￡ 0.0010053￡ 0.0010053
24H High

￡ 0.000826
￡ 0.000826￡ 0.000826

￡ 0.0010053
￡ 0.0010053￡ 0.0010053

￡ 0.1219997241094455377
￡ 0.1219997241094455377￡ 0.1219997241094455377

￡ 0.0000270589006462399
￡ 0.0000270589006462399￡ 0.0000270589006462399

+0.58%

-8.85%

-10.42%

-10.42%

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Nietzschean Penguin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.000062372-8.85%
30 Days￡ -0.0004924-35.84%
60 Days￡ -0.0010504-54.37%
90 Days￡ -0.0029704-77.12%
Nietzschean Penguin Price Change Today

Today, PENGUIN recorded a change of ￡ -0.000062372 (-8.85%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nietzschean Penguin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0004924 (-35.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nietzschean Penguin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PENGUIN saw a change of ￡ -0.0010504 (-54.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nietzschean Penguin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0029704 (-77.12%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN)?

Check out the Nietzschean Penguin Price History page now.

Analysis for Nietzschean Penguin

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nietzschean Penguin recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Nietzschean Penguin market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the PENGUIN market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group3‑4 Buy40‑60% NeutralMAs mixed between bullish and bearish, direction unclear.
StochRSI> 80Overbought ZoneShort-term rising too fast, watch for pullback risk.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

**Market Structure** On the PENGUIN_USDT 4-hour timeframe, the current price of 0.003124 USDT is positioned above the key pivot level of 0.00307, trading within a range that sits 2.97% above the R1 resistance level at 0.003217. Both the MA group (1-2) and the EMA group (3-4) show a higher proportion of buy orders, indicating that the price remains above the multi-timeframe moving average system. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator displays a bullish crossover pattern, with both the fast and slow lines currently situated in the zero axis area. The RSI remains neutral, without any extreme readings or divergent signals. Short-term and medium-term indicators are aligned, and there are no immediate signs of volatility expansion. **Key Price Levels** Resistance levels: - R1: 0.003217 (2.97% above the current price) - R2: 0.003399 (8.80% above the current price) Support levels: - S1: 0.002888 (7.55% below the current price) - S2: 0.002741 (12.26% below the current price) The pivotal support zone at 0.00307 serves as a near-term reference point, lying 1.73% below the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Nietzschean Penguin's prices?

PENGUIN token prices are influenced by: market sentiment and community engagement, trading volume and liquidity, broader crypto market trends, social media hype and meme coin popularity, whale movements and large transactions, exchange listings and partnerships, overall risk appetite for speculative assets, and regulatory news affecting meme tokens.

Why do people want to know Nietzschean Penguin's price today?

People want to know Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) price today for trading decisions, portfolio tracking, market analysis, and investment timing. Real-time prices help assess profit/loss, identify buying/selling opportunities, and monitor market volatility for this meme token.

Price Prediction for Nietzschean Penguin

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PENGUIN in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nietzschean Penguin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nietzschean Penguin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PENGUIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nietzschean Penguin Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Nietzschean Penguin in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Nietzschean Penguin? Buying PENGUIN is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Nietzschean Penguin. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Nietzschean Penguin will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Guide

What can you do with Nietzschean Penguin

Owning Nietzschean Penguin allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

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    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

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    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

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    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
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Nietzschean Penguin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nietzschean Penguin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Nietzschean Penguin Website
Block Explorer

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nietzschean Penguin

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:56:43 (UTC+8)

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Nietzschean Penguin

PENGUIN USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PENGUIN with leverage. Explore PENGUIN USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nietzschean Penguin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PENGUIN/USDT
￡0.000643057
￡0.000643057￡0.000643057
-8.68%
69.64M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PENGUIN-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

PENGUIN
PENGUIN
GBP
GBP

1 PENGUIN = 0.000643568 GBP