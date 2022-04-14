PENDULUM (PENDULUM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PENDULUM (PENDULUM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PENDULUM (PENDULUM) Information Pendulum is an interoperable blockchain that aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the DeFi ecosystem. The network leverages a forex-optimized smart contract DeFi network, which allows for the seamless integration of traditional finance services with DeFi applications. Official Website: https://pendulumchain.org/ Whitepaper: https://pendulum.gitbook.io/pendulum-docs/learn/litepaper Block Explorer: https://polkaholic.io/ Buy PENDULUM Now!

PENDULUM (PENDULUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PENDULUM (PENDULUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.09M $ 2.09M $ 2.09M All-Time High: $ 0.798 $ 0.798 $ 0.798 All-Time Low: $ 0.007132425998488771 $ 0.007132425998488771 $ 0.007132425998488771 Current Price: $ 0.01044 $ 0.01044 $ 0.01044 Learn more about PENDULUM (PENDULUM) price

PENDULUM (PENDULUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PENDULUM (PENDULUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PENDULUM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PENDULUM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PENDULUM's tokenomics, explore PENDULUM token's live price!

