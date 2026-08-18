Pendle (PENDLE) Technical Analysis Today The Pendle Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PENDLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pendle's analysis below. Sign Up

Pendle (PENDLE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.351 -- +0.22% -10.95% -22.27%

Pendle Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pendle across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 15 Neutral 1 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.3515 1.3514 R2 1.3514 1.3513 R1 1.3513 1.3513 PP 1.3512 1.3512 S1 1.3511 1.3511 S2 1.351 1.3511 S3 1.3509 1.351

Pendle Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $2.93 M $2.96 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.12M 3-Day Active Buys $0.67 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.80 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $1.70 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.77 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Pendle Capital Flow Net Inflow PENDLEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.08 M 1.36 2026-08-17 -$0.35 M 1.32 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 1.30 2026-08-15 -$0.14 M 1.32 2026-08-14 $0.05 M 1.33 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Pendle (PENDLE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pendle price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PENDLE / USDT $1.351 $1.351 $1.351 +2.50% 181.68K (USDT) Trade PENDLE / USDC $1.351 $1.351 $1.351 +2.65% 41.65K (USDT) Trade