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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pendle, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Pendle, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Pendle (PENDLE) Technical Analysis Today

Pendle (PENDLE) Technical Analysis Today

The Pendle Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PENDLE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Pendle's analysis below.

Pendle (PENDLE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$1.351--+0.22%-10.95%-22.27%
Know more about Pendle Price

Pendle Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Pendle across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 15
Neutral 1
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
1.3515
1.3514
R2
1.3514
1.3513
R1
1.3513
1.3513
PP
1.3512
1.3512
S1
1.3511
1.3511
S2
1.351
1.3511
S3
1.3509
1.351

Pendle Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$2.93 M
$2.96 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.12M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.67 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.80 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.70 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.77 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Pendle Capital Flow

Net InflowPENDLEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.08 M1.36
2026-08-17-$0.35 M1.32
2026-08-16-$0.05 M1.30
2026-08-15-$0.14 M1.32
2026-08-14$0.05 M1.33

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Pendle

Trade Pendle (PENDLE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Pendle price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PENDLE/USDT
$1.351
$1.351$1.351
+2.50%
181.68K (USDT)
PENDLE/USDC
$1.351
$1.351$1.351
+2.65%
41.65K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PENDLE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PENDLE
PENDLE
USD
USD

1 PENDLE = 1.351 USD