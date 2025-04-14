What is Pentagon Games (PEN)

Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.

Pentagon Games Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pentagon Games, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pentagon Games price prediction page.

Pentagon Games Price History

Tracing PEN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pentagon Games price history page.

PEN to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pentagon Games What is the price of Pentagon Games (PEN) today? The live price of Pentagon Games (PEN) is 0.0034 USD . What is the market cap of Pentagon Games (PEN)? The current market cap of Pentagon Games is $ 144.27K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PEN by its real-time market price of 0.0034 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pentagon Games (PEN)? The current circulating supply of Pentagon Games (PEN) is 42.43M USD . What was the highest price of Pentagon Games (PEN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Pentagon Games (PEN) is 0.4402 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pentagon Games (PEN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pentagon Games (PEN) is $ 13.53K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

