Peezy (PEEZY) Information Built on Ethereum, Peezy is everything Pepe wishes he could be. Cool, confident, and brave. A hip-hop frog with effortless style and main character energy. Official Website: https://peezy.vip/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.peezy.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x698b1d54E936b9F772b8F58447194bBc82EC1933 Buy PEEZY Now!

Peezy (PEEZY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peezy (PEEZY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.45M $ 1.45M $ 1.45M Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 305.65B $ 305.65B $ 305.65B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M All-Time High: $ 0.00000954 $ 0.00000954 $ 0.00000954 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000008008476234 $ 0.000000008008476234 $ 0.000000008008476234 Current Price: $ 0.000004731 $ 0.000004731 $ 0.000004731 Learn more about Peezy (PEEZY) price

Peezy (PEEZY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Peezy (PEEZY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEEZY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEEZY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PEEZY's tokenomics, explore PEEZY token's live price!

Peezy (PEEZY) Price History Analysing the price history of PEEZY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PEEZY Price History now!

PEEZY Price Prediction Want to know where PEEZY might be heading? Our PEEZY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PEEZY token's Price Prediction now!

