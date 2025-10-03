The live Peezy price today is 0.00000204 USD. Track real-time PEEZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PEEZY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Peezy price today is 0.00000204 USD. Track real-time PEEZY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PEEZY price trend easily at MEXC now.

Peezy Price(PEEZY)

$0.00000204
$0.00000204$0.00000204
+0.34%1D
Peezy (PEEZY) Live Price Chart
Peezy (PEEZY) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.000001942
$ 0.000001942$ 0.000001942
$ 0.000002102
$ 0.000002102$ 0.000002102
$ 0.000001942
$ 0.000001942$ 0.000001942

$ 0.000002102
$ 0.000002102$ 0.000002102

$ 0.000017366930284222
$ 0.000017366930284222$ 0.000017366930284222

$ 0.000000008008476234
$ 0.000000008008476234$ 0.000000008008476234

0.00%

+0.34%

-3.91%

-3.91%

Peezy (PEEZY) real-time price is $ 0.00000204. Over the past 24 hours, PEEZY traded between a low of $ 0.000001942 and a high of $ 0.000002102, showing active market volatility. PEEZY's all-time high price is $ 0.000017366930284222, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000000008008476234.

In terms of short-term performance, PEEZY has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +0.34% over 24 hours, and -3.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Peezy (PEEZY) Market Information

$ 623.53K
$ 623.53K$ 623.53K

$ 90.66K
$ 90.66K$ 90.66K

$ 858.21K
$ 858.21K$ 858.21K

305.65B
305.65B 305.65B

420,690,000,000
420,690,000,000 420,690,000,000

359,709,061,786
359,709,061,786 359,709,061,786

72.65%

The current Market Cap of Peezy is $ 623.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 90.66K. The circulating supply of PEEZY is 305.65B, with a total supply of 359709061786. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 858.21K.

Peezy (PEEZY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Peezy for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000000691+0.34%
30 Days$ -0.00000093-31.32%
60 Days$ -0.000002889-58.62%
90 Days$ -0.00000363-64.03%
Peezy Price Change Today

Today, PEEZY recorded a change of $ +0.00000000691 (+0.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Peezy 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00000093 (-31.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Peezy 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PEEZY saw a change of $ -0.000002889 (-58.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Peezy 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00000363 (-64.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Peezy (PEEZY)?

Check out the Peezy Price History page now.

What is Peezy (PEEZY)

Built on Ethereum, Peezy is everything Pepe wishes he could be. Cool, confident, and brave. A hip-hop frog with effortless style and main character energy.

Peezy is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Peezy investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PEEZY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Peezy on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Peezy buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Peezy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Peezy (PEEZY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Peezy (PEEZY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Peezy.

Check the Peezy price prediction now!

Peezy (PEEZY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Peezy (PEEZY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEEZY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Peezy (PEEZY)

Looking for how to buy Peezy? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Peezy on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PEEZY to Local Currencies

1 Peezy(PEEZY) to VND
0.0536826
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to AUD
A$0.0000030804
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to GBP
0.0000014892
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to EUR
0.000001734
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to USD
$0.00000204
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MYR
RM0.000008568
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TRY
0.0000844764
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to JPY
¥0.00029988
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ARS
ARS$0.00290598
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to RUB
0.0001677084
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to INR
0.0001810092
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to IDR
Rp0.0339999864
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to KRW
0.002873238
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to PHP
0.000118116
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to EGP
￡E.0.0000973692
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BRL
R$0.0000108732
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to CAD
C$0.0000028356
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BDT
0.000248166
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to NGN
0.0029868048
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to COP
$0.007937742
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ZAR
R.0.0000351288
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to UAH
0.0000841296
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TZS
T.Sh.0.00501228
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to VES
Bs0.0003774
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to CLP
$0.00195636
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to PKR
Rs0.0005738316
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to KZT
0.0011165736
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to THB
฿0.0000660756
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TWD
NT$0.0000620976
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to AED
د.إ0.0000074868
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to CHF
Fr0.0000016116
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to HKD
HK$0.0000158508
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to AMD
֏0.0007816056
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MAD
.د.م0.0000185436
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MXN
$0.0000375156
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SAR
ريال0.0000076296
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ETB
Br0.0002959836
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to KES
KSh0.0002634456
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to JOD
د.أ0.00000144636
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to PLN
0.0000073848
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to RON
лв0.0000088332
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SEK
kr0.0000191148
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BGN
лв0.0000033864
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to HUF
Ft0.0006754848
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to CZK
0.0000421464
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to KWD
د.ك0.00000062424
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ILS
0.000006732
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BOB
Bs0.000014076
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to AZN
0.000003468
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TJS
SM0.0000189924
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to GEL
0.0000055488
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to AOA
Kz0.0018698436
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BHD
.د.ب0.00000076704
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BMD
$0.00000204
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to DKK
kr0.0000129744
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to HNL
L0.000053346
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MUR
0.0000924324
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to NAD
$0.0000351492
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to NOK
kr0.0000203184
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to NZD
$0.0000034884
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to PAB
B/.0.00000204
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to PGK
K0.00000867
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to QAR
ر.ق0.0000074256
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to RSD
дин.0.000203592
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to UZS
soʻm0.0245783076
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ALL
L0.0001680756
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ANG
ƒ0.0000036516
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to AWG
ƒ0.000003672
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BBD
$0.00000408
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BAM
KM0.0000033864
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BIF
Fr0.00599964
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BND
$0.0000026112
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BSD
$0.00000204
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to JMD
$0.0003275424
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to KHR
0.0081927624
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to KMF
Fr0.00085476
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to LAK
0.0443478252
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to LKR
Rs0.0006168552
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MDL
L0.0000341496
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MGA
Ar0.0091071312
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MOP
P0.0000163404
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MVR
0.000031212
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MWK
MK0.0035416644
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to MZN
MT0.000130356
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to NPR
Rs0.000290088
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to PYG
0.01436568
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to RWF
Fr0.00295188
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SBD
$0.0000167892
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SCR
0.0000298248
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SRD
$0.000077724
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SVC
$0.0000178296
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to SZL
L0.0000351288
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TMT
m0.00000714
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TND
د.ت0.00000594048
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to TTD
$0.0000138108
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to UGX
Sh0.0070584
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to XAF
Fr0.00113832
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to XCD
$0.000005508
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to XOF
Fr0.00113832
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to XPF
Fr0.00020604
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BWP
P0.0000270912
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to BZD
$0.0000041004
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to CVE
$0.0001915764
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to DJF
Fr0.00036312
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to DOP
$0.000127704
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to DZD
د.ج0.0002641392
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to FJD
$0.00000459
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to GNF
Fr0.0177378
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to GTQ
Q0.0000156264
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to GYD
$0.0004265844
1 Peezy(PEEZY) to ISK
kr0.00024684

For a more in-depth understanding of Peezy, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Peezy Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Peezy

How much is Peezy (PEEZY) worth today?
The live PEEZY price in USD is 0.00000204 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PEEZY to USD price?
The current price of PEEZY to USD is $ 0.00000204. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Peezy?
The market cap for PEEZY is $ 623.53K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PEEZY?
The circulating supply of PEEZY is 305.65B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PEEZY?
PEEZY achieved an ATH price of 0.000017366930284222 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PEEZY?
PEEZY saw an ATL price of 0.000000008008476234 USD.
What is the trading volume of PEEZY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PEEZY is $ 90.66K USD.
Will PEEZY go higher this year?
PEEZY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PEEZY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
