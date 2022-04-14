Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Purple Bitcoin (PBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) Information Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) redefines digital asset innovation by merging Bitcoin’s fundamental principles of scarcity with the modern capabilities of the Solana network. Purple Bitcoin fixed supply of 21,000,000 tokens is coupled with an innovative deflationary burn mechanism and secured via immutable, renounced smart contracts. Operating on a proof-of-stake platform, Purple Bitcoin delivers lightning-fast transactions, reduced fees, and significantly lower energy consumption, setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance cryptocurrencies. Official Website: https://www.purplebitcoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://purplebitcoin.com/purple-bitcoin-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HfMbPyDdZH6QMaDDUokjYCkHxzjoGBMpgaUvpLWGbF5p Buy PBTC Now!

Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Purple Bitcoin (PBTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.028456991217276392 $ 0.028456991217276392 $ 0.028456991217276392 Current Price: $ 0.3485 $ 0.3485 $ 0.3485 Learn more about Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) price

Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PBTC's tokenomics, explore PBTC token's live price!

How to Buy PBTC Interested in adding Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PBTC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PBTC on MEXC now!

Purple Bitcoin (PBTC) Price History Analysing the price history of PBTC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PBTC Price History now!

PBTC Price Prediction Want to know where PBTC might be heading? Our PBTC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PBTC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!