PolkaBridge (PBR) Information PolkaBridge is the first decentralized bridge between the Polkadot platform and other blockchains. PolkaBridge is designed to make it super easy for you to connect with several other blockchains in the cryptocurrency world. PolkaBridge offers; a good way to earn passive income, lower transaction fees than Ethereum, super-fast transaction processes, and many other benefits. Official Website: https://polkabridge.org/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x298d492e8c1d909d3f63bc4a36c66c64acb3d695 Buy PBR Now!

PolkaBridge (PBR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PolkaBridge (PBR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 89.51K $ 89.51K $ 89.51K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 74.91M $ 74.91M $ 74.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 119.49K $ 119.49K $ 119.49K All-Time High: $ 3.9515 $ 3.9515 $ 3.9515 All-Time Low: $ 0.000277651017490831 $ 0.000277651017490831 $ 0.000277651017490831 Current Price: $ 0.0011949 $ 0.0011949 $ 0.0011949 Learn more about PolkaBridge (PBR) price

PolkaBridge (PBR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PolkaBridge (PBR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PBR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PBR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PBR's tokenomics, explore PBR token's live price!

