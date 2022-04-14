PAW (PAW) Tokenomics
$PAW is an ERC-20 token with a total supply of 1 quadrillion. Born on the Ethereum blockchain, $PAW is more than just a token; it's a thriving and vibrant part of the dynamic PawChain community. As $PAW continues to grow, it powers the PawChain ecosystem, enabling transactions and facilitating community governance. Our future goals for $PAW are both ambitious and promising. The token will evolve from its current status as an ERC-20 token to a truly cross-chain asset. $PAW is set to be at the heart of our Layer-2 solution, PawChain, linking all our utilities together. It will fuel our decentralized exchange, PawSwap, driving swaps and staking options. $PAW will also be central to our planned DeFi eCommerce marketplace, Payment Cards, Wallet Hardware and much more, enabling transactions in a seamless digital and physical world. With our Layer-3 solution, we aim to connect all chains together, driving a truly interconnected ecosystem. Thus, $PAW isn't just a token - it's a key piece in the puzzle of a decentralized future.
Understanding the tokenomics of PAW (PAW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PAW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PAW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Analysing the price history of PAW helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
