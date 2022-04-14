Particle Network (PARTI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Particle Network (PARTI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network's L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3's largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network's Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience. Official Website: https://particle.network/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.particle.network/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x59264f02D301281f3393e1385c0aEFd446Eb0F00

Particle Network (PARTI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Particle Network (PARTI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.44M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 233.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 207.90M All-Time High: $ 0.433 All-Time Low: $ 0.14025354993418265 Current Price: $ 0.2079

Particle Network (PARTI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Particle Network (PARTI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PARTI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PARTI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Particle Network (PARTI) Price History Analysing the price history of PARTI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PARTI Price Prediction Want to know where PARTI might be heading? Our PARTI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

