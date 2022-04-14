PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PARMA Fan Token (PARMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) Information $PARMA is the Fan token of the legendary Parma Calcio 1913, a football team with a great history. $PARMA Fan token is a cryptocurrency with the aim of revolutionizing fan engagement through innovative and exclusive experiences. Holders will also be able to participate in surveys, win match tickets and make important choices about their team. Official Website: https://www.unitos.io/parma-fantoken Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/x7r2zi6zdb5chtaj Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xf7f0dc9fd88e436847580d883319137ec2aa6b94

PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PARMA Fan Token (PARMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 65.20K $ 65.20K $ 65.20K All-Time High: $ 1.249 $ 1.249 $ 1.249 All-Time Low: $ 0.003998221131800261 $ 0.003998221131800261 $ 0.003998221131800261 Current Price: $ 0.00326 $ 0.00326 $ 0.00326 Learn more about PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) price

PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PARMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PARMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PARMA's tokenomics, explore PARMA token's live price!

How to Buy PARMA Interested in adding PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PARMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

PARMA Fan Token (PARMA) Price History Analysing the price history of PARMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

PARMA Price Prediction Want to know where PARMA might be heading? Our PARMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

